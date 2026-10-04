



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi has stated that former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival in New Delhi in 2024 was an unexpected development, stressing that neither the Indian Air Force nor the Indian Army played any role in bringing her to India.





Speaking during the Bay of Bengal Conversation in Dhaka, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies, Trivedi addressed questions surrounding Hasina's legal status in India and continuing demands from Bangladesh seeking her extradition.





Rejecting suggestions of Indian military involvement, Trivedi said Hasina was not transported to India by Indian armed forces. He attributed her arrival to the exceptional political and security circumstances prevailing in Bangladesh at the time, describing the situation as a tragedy in which innocent lives were lost.





According to the Indian envoy, New Delhi was taken by surprise as events unfolded. He recalled that reports initially suggested Hasina was heading to another destination and noted that Indian authorities had not been prepared for her arrival.





Trivedi pointed out that when the aircraft landed in India, Sheikh Hasina was still the serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Given the rapidly developing crisis, India had limited options and acted in accordance with what it considered its responsibility as a neighbouring country confronted with an unforeseen humanitarian and political situation.





Questioning what alternative India realistically had, the High Commissioner argued that refusing landing clearance could have significantly altered the course of events at a particularly sensitive moment. He maintained that India responded to circumstances as they existed at that time rather than through any pre-planned arrangement.





The envoy further observed that both India and Bangladesh are democratic nations with functioning legal institutions. He said that issues relating to extradition and other bilateral legal matters are currently being examined through established legal processes in both countries.





The remarks come amid continuing efforts by Bangladesh to secure Hasina's return. The first formal extradition request was submitted by Bangladesh's interim administration in December 2024.





Subsequently, the government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, which assumed office following the February 2026 general election, has repeatedly renewed the demand.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman also raised the issue during discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar earlier this year. The matter was again brought up when Prime Minister Rahman met High Commissioner Trivedi during a courtesy call in August.





Hasina has remained in India since leaving Bangladesh following the political upheaval and unrest that led to the collapse of her government in August 2024.





Her continued presence in India has remained a sensitive issue in India-Bangladesh relations, even as both sides seek to maintain broader diplomatic engagement and cooperation.





Trivedi's latest remarks appear aimed at clarifying India's position, emphasising that New Delhi did not orchestrate Hasina's arrival and instead reacted to rapidly changing circumstances that left little room for alternative decisions at the time.





ANI







