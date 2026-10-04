



A 24-year-old man from Yenkoor village in Bhalki Taluk of Karnataka's Bidar district has been arrested on terror-related charges after investigators allegedly uncovered links with Pakistan-based designated terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and other individuals suspected of involvement in extremist and illegal arms networks, PTI reported.





The accused, identified as Vishal Kumar Metre, was taken into custody after police found evidence suggesting he had been communicating with Bhatti through WhatsApp and Instagram. According to investigators, the conversations included discussions related to illegal firearms.





Police alleged that Metre had also maintained contact with other Pakistan-based individuals, including Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan. In addition, he was reportedly in communication with Ashu Sharma from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Bhai, also known as Lucky Singh, from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities claim these individuals were linked to illegal arms smuggling and firearm sales networks.





During questioning, Metre initially denied having any association with terrorist organisations or unlawful firearms activities. Investigators said he was also reluctant to surrender his mobile phone before eventually complying with the request.





A preliminary examination of the device allegedly revealed chats and online interactions with Shahzad Bhatti and Rana Hunain through social media and messaging platforms. The findings formed a key part of the investigation that led to his arrest.





Police further alleged that Metre communicated with Nomi Khan regarding the illicit smuggling and sale of firearms. Investigators are examining the nature and extent of these exchanges as part of the ongoing probe.





According to the First Information Report, Hunain allegedly shared links to WhatsApp channels known as "Rahe Haq" and "RANA BHAI 333", which Metre subsequently joined. Authorities claim he viewed content, including posts and videos, that they described as anti-national and detrimental to India's unity, integrity and sovereignty.





The investigation also found alleged communications between Metre and Ashu Sharma as well as Raj Bhai through WhatsApp and Instagram. Police contend that he had been involved in activities considered prejudicial to national interests since December 2025.





The case has been registered at Khatak Chincholi Police Station under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These include Section 18 relating to conspiracy for terrorist acts, Section 20 concerning membership of a terrorist organisation, and Section 39 pertaining to support for terrorist activities.





He has also been booked under Sections 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deal with criminal conspiracy and offences committed with common intent.





The arrest comes amid continued efforts by Indian security and intelligence agencies to monitor online radicalisation, cross-border extremist networks and the use of encrypted communications platforms for recruitment, propaganda and illicit arms-related activities.





Investigators are expected to conduct a detailed forensic examination of the accused's digital devices to determine the full extent of the alleged network and communications.





Agencies







