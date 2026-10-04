



The spiritual city of Kashi is preparing to host a major Indian Air Force (IAF) air show from 24 to 26 October, bringing together military aviation displays and the cultural backdrop of Varanasi’s famed riverfront, PTI reported.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend the main event on 25 October.





Ahead of the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the air show, which is scheduled to take place at Namo Ghat. Senior IAF officials, along with district administration and police officials, briefed the Chief Minister on operational planning and venue arrangements.





Officials outlined plans for spectator galleries, grandstands, designated enclosures for distinguished guests, media facilities, entry and exit routes, and security screening points.





Authorities have also developed a sector-wise management strategy to handle the large crowds expected along Namo Ghat and other stretches of the Ganga riverfront.





With substantial public interest anticipated, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure robust crowd-control measures, smooth traffic circulation, adequate parking facilities and clear zone identification throughout the venue. He stressed that visitor movement must remain organised and convenient at all times.





Adityanath also instructed authorities to provide sufficient drinking water, first-aid services and sanitation facilities for spectators attending the aerial display. Trained police personnel and magistrates are expected to be deployed across designated sectors to support public safety and event management.





Given the likelihood of large numbers of visitors gathering not only at Namo Ghat but also at other prominent Ghats across Kashi, the state government has called for an integrated action plan covering crowd regulation, traffic management, parking operations and movement through both road and water routes.





The Chief Minister emphasised that emergency-response and security drills should be conducted well in advance to ensure all agencies can react swiftly and in coordination if required. He also called for close cooperation among district magistrates across the Varanasi division throughout the three-day event.





The forthcoming air show is expected to create a striking blend of India’s aerial military capabilities and Kashi’s historic heritage, with the Ganga riverfront providing a dramatic setting for the displays.





Authorities have been instructed to complete all preparations within the prescribed timeframe to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for devotees, tourists and local residents alike.





Additional reports indicate that the event is expected to attract exceptionally large crowds and could feature a range of IAF aircraft in aerial demonstrations over the Ganga, further enhancing Varanasi’s growing profile as a venue for major national events.





Agencies







