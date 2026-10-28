



India and Liechtenstein have reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism, with both countries unequivocally condemning terrorism and violent extremism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism. The commitment was formalised through a Joint Statement issued during the State Visit of Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois, who serves as the country’s Acting Head of State.





The two sides strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025. They expressed solidarity with the victims and their families and underlined the importance of ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.





Highlighting the need for a coordinated international response against terrorism, both governments stressed the importance of strengthening global cooperation to counter terrorist financing and support wider counter-terrorism efforts.





A key outcome of the visit was Liechtenstein’s readiness to support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Hereditary Prince Alois for the principality’s backing, reflecting the growing convergence between the two countries on multilateral issues.





The leaders also reiterated the need for comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council. They emphasised that the body should become more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable in order to better reflect contemporary global realities.





In this context, India and Liechtenstein agreed to work closely on efforts aimed at strengthening multilateral institutions, including through initiatives such as UN80, which seeks to enhance the effectiveness of the United Nations system.





The discussions additionally covered the governance of Artificial Intelligence. Both countries agreed that AI governance should be rooted in international legal frameworks, including human rights law, with the objective of improving lives, empowering citizens and supporting sustainable development.





Further strengthening bilateral ties, Prince Alois extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Liechtenstein on a mutually convenient date, signalling a desire to deepen political and economic engagement between the two nations.





Economic cooperation also featured in the talks. India acknowledged receiving a draft Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement from Liechtenstein, and both sides indicated their willingness to examine such an arrangement with a view to providing greater legal certainty and long-term stability for businesses and investors operating between the two countries.





The visit underscored the expanding relationship between India and Liechtenstein, marked by closer cooperation on global security, multilateral reform, emerging technologies and economic partnership, while reinforcing a united stance against terrorism and cross-border extremism.





ANI







