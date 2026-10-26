



Eighty-year-old left-wing leader and incumbent Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured re-election for a fourth term after defeating Flávio Bolsonaro in a fiercely contested presidential run-off, completing one of the most remarkable political comebacks in Brazil’s democratic history.





With 99.77 per cent of ballots counted, Lula won 51.76 per cent of valid votes, while Bolsonaro received 48.24 per cent. The result marked a significant reversal from the first round of voting, when Bolsonaro had finished ahead, making Lula the first candidate since the restoration of direct presidential elections in 1989 to lose the initial round yet ultimately win the presidency in the decisive run-off.





The victory further cements Lula’s place in Brazilian political history. The Workers’ Party leader, who is now serving his fourth presidential term, extends his record as the second longest-serving holder of the office after Getúlio Vargas. Upon completing his latest term, Lula will have spent a total of 16 years in power, an unprecedented figure in Brazil’s democratic era.





The election campaign was dominated by concerns over the rising cost of living, public security and corruption. These issues shaped the political debate throughout the campaign and drove intense competition between the two candidates.





Lula, who first governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, entered the race facing significant political headwinds. Many voters expressed concern about inflation, household expenses and crime, creating a highly competitive environment for the incumbent president despite the advantages of office.





His challenger, Flávio Bolsonaro, built his campaign around a tough-on-crime platform and promised measures aimed at reducing food prices and easing economic pressures on Brazilian families. The race remained extremely close throughout the campaign, with polls often indicating a virtual tie between the two contenders.





Both campaigns were also overshadowed by corruption controversies involving political allies and family members. Lula himself had previously spent more than a year in prison following corruption convictions that were later annulled by Brazil’s highest courts, paving the way for his political return and subsequent electoral victories.





Election day itself proved tense and highly charged. Voting hours were extended by two hours after last-minute appeals from both candidates to electoral authorities, reflecting the exceptional importance and competitiveness of the contest.





Lula’s victory carries implications well beyond Brazil’s borders. The result ensures that Latin America’s largest economy will continue pursuing a relatively independent foreign policy under Lula’s leadership.





Throughout the campaign, he stressed Brazilian sovereignty while advocating stronger engagement with the Global South and maintaining close relations with China, even as tensions persisted with the administration of US President Donald Trump.





The scale of the comeback makes the result particularly noteworthy. Lula overturned a first-round deficit of nearly two percentage points to claim victory in the run-off, a feat never before achieved in modern Brazilian presidential elections. The result also demonstrated the continued strength of Lula’s support in key regions of the country, particularly in Brazil’s north-eastern states, which once again played a decisive role in the final outcome.





Born into a modest family and originally working as a factory labourer, Lula rose to prominence during the 1970s as a trade union leader. His activism helped transform him into one of Brazil’s most influential political figures.





He later co-founded the Workers’ Party and contested the presidency on three occasions before finally winning the office in 2002. His administration became known internationally for social welfare programmes and economic growth that lifted millions out of poverty. Lula secured a second consecutive term in 2006 before leaving office in 2010 with high approval ratings.





He was succeeded by his former cabinet minister, Dilma Rousseff, who went on to win the presidency in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014. Following years of political turbulence, corruption investigations and a period out of office, Lula returned to power and has now added a historic fourth presidential election victory to his political legacy.





Addressing supporters after the result became clear, Lula struck a conciliatory tone, emphasising national unity and reconciliation following one of the most polarised elections in recent Brazilian history. His latest victory not only extends his extraordinary political career but also opens a new chapter for Brazil as it confronts economic, social and geopolitical challenges in the years ahead.





ANI







