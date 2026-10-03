



INOXCVA, the cryogenic technology arm of INOX India Limited, has successfully dispatched a massive 1,500 m³ cryogenic storage tank from its Kandla manufacturing facility in Gujarat, marking another significant achievement for India's heavy engineering and advanced manufacturing sectors, announced the company.





The mega-scale vessel has been designed and manufactured to support mission-critical cryogenic applications within the global aerospace and space technology ecosystem. Its successful dispatch demonstrates India's increasing capability to deliver highly specialised infrastructure for international projects.





Manufactured at INOXCVA's state-of-the-art Kandla facility, the tank showcases the company's expertise in large-scale cryogenic engineering, precision fabrication and the management of complex global logistics requirements.





The project underlines the growing role of Indian manufacturers in supplying sophisticated cryogenic solutions for advanced scientific, aerospace and energy applications worldwide. Cryogenic tanks are essential for the storage and transportation of extremely low-temperature liquids, including liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen, which play a vital role in modern space missions and clean-energy initiatives.





The dispatch further reinforces India's emergence as a globally competitive hub for high-value engineering and industrial manufacturing. It also highlights INOXCVA's continued contribution to advanced cryogenic infrastructure deployed across international aerospace and energy ecosystems.





Operating since 2007, the Kandla facility is one of the company's key manufacturing centres and is equipped to produce large bulk storage tanks, specialised cryogenic equipment and customised engineering solutions for customers across the world.





INOXCVA is recognised among the leading global manufacturers of vacuum-insulated cryogenic systems, serving sectors ranging from industrial gases and liquefied natural gas to scientific research, space and defence applications.





The successful movement of the 1,500 m³ vessel represents another milestone in the company's efforts to position Indian engineering expertise on the global stage while supporting some of the world's most ambitious aerospace and energy projects.





INOXCVA Press Release







