



The Matangi autonomous surface vessel represents a significant milestone in India’s rapidly expanding unmanned maritime capabilities. Developed by Pune-based deep-tech Start-Up Sagar Defence Engineering under the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX SPRINT initiative, the vessel is the first indigenous autonomous surface vessel designed and built in India for advanced maritime operations.





Measuring approximately 13 metres in length, Matangi combines high speed, endurance and autonomous decision-making capabilities in a compact platform. The vessel can reach speeds of up to 50 knots, equivalent to roughly 92 km/h, while carrying a payload exceeding 2,000 kg.





Its endurance is equally noteworthy. The vessel can remain operational for up to 48 hours on a single tank of fuel, enabling long-duration missions without direct human intervention. This capability makes it suitable for persistent surveillance, coastal patrol and extended maritime security operations.





At the centre of the platform is Sagar Defence’s indigenous GENISYS autonomous control system. The software suite enables waypoint navigation, real-time traffic monitoring, collision avoidance and coordinated swarm operations. The system is designed to allow multiple unmanned vessels to operate together while adapting autonomously to changing conditions at sea.





Matangi has already demonstrated its operational maturity through a landmark crewless coastal voyage spanning more than 1,500 kilometres between Mumbai and Thoothukudi. The mission showcased the vessel’s ability to navigate busy maritime routes independently while maintaining safe and reliable operations over an extended period.





The platform has been designed with a modular architecture that allows it to undertake a wide range of military missions. It can support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, shallow-water warfare, coastal security tasks and special operations involving MARCOS personnel.





In its weaponised configuration, Matangi can be equipped with a stabilised 12.7 mm remote-controlled gun station. The vessel can also be configured to deploy short-range missiles and loitering munitions, providing flexibility for both defensive and offensive maritime missions.





The autonomous vessel forms part of a broader shift within the Indian Navy towards unmanned and autonomous systems. Such platforms are increasingly viewed as force multipliers capable of extending surveillance coverage, conducting operations in high-risk environments and reducing risks to personnel.





The vessel’s indigenous technology stack is particularly significant as it supports India’s drive towards defence self-reliance. Developed domestically, the platform showcases the growing contribution of Indian Start-Ups to advanced naval technologies and autonomous warfare systems.





The Indian Navy has already placed an order for 12 weaponised variants of the vessel, highlighting confidence in the platform’s capabilities and operational potential. The acquisition marks a major achievement for the iDEX framework, demonstrating how innovative Indian companies can transition cutting-edge technologies from prototype stage to frontline military applications.





With its combination of autonomy, speed, endurance, modular payload options and swarm-operating capability, Matangi is emerging as a key component of India's future maritime security architecture and a notable example of indigenous innovation in unmanned naval warfare.





Agencies







