



State-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) has announced a natural gas discovery in the shallow-water Krishna-Godavari Basin off India’s east coast, marking a potentially significant addition to the country’s domestic energy resources.





The discovery was made at the Godavari-1 appraisal well in the Matsyapuri formation, a geological zone that had not previously been explored. According to the company, testing recorded a peak gas flow rate of 2,00,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD), indicating encouraging production potential. However, OIL has not yet disclosed an estimate of the reserves associated with the find.





Following the successful test, the company is preparing to evaluate the next prospective zone within the basin, with further drilling and assessment planned to determine the broader resource potential of the area.





The discovery comes as India intensifies efforts to strengthen domestic oil and gas production amid growing concerns over global energy security. Supply disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the vulnerability of energy-importing nations to geopolitical shocks, while elevated crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and freight costs have continued to pressure India’s energy sector.





Last month, senior OIL officials emphasised the need to accelerate exploration activities within the country. OIL Director of Finance, Abhijit Majumder, warned that global supply chain disruptions and instability in key energy corridors can quickly affect energy availability, pricing and economic stability.





He stated: “Disruptions to global supply chains and major energy corridors can have an immediate impact on energy flows, prices and economies worldwide.”





Majumder further noted that the Strait of Hormuz situation demonstrates how geopolitical instability in one region can have far-reaching consequences for energy security across the world, reinforcing the importance of developing indigenous hydrocarbon resources.





India’s push for increased exploration follows three consecutive years of declining domestic crude oil production. To reverse this trend and reduce dependence on imports, the government has launched an ambitious offshore exploration drive aimed at unlocking new reserves in Indian waters.





Earlier this year, the government introduced the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, backed by approximately 83,552 Crores (approx. US $8.8 billion) in support through FY 2030-31. The initiative is being positioned as India’s most ambitious offshore exploration mission to date and is expected to accelerate the search for new oil and gas resources across the country’s offshore sedimentary basins.





The latest Krishna-Godavari Basin discovery is therefore significant not only for Oil India Limited but also for the country’s broader energy security objectives, as India seeks to expand domestic production and lessen its exposure to volatile international energy markets.





Agencies







