



A Pakistan Army major was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a security operation in Balochistan, according to the military.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said security forces launched operations on Sunday in the Shadi Kaur area of Gwadar district and in Jattakabad, Kalat district, after receiving reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the areas.





In a clearance operation in the Shadi Kaur area of Pasni, located in Gwadar district, 34-year-old Major Wajahat Waheed was killed when an IED detonated while he was leading troops in the field.





The Army said sanitisation operations would continue in the area to ensure that any remaining terrorists are located and eliminated.





Reaffirming its commitment to counter-terrorism efforts, the military stated that the security forces and law enforcement agencies remain determined to eradicate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists and paid tribute to Major Wajahat Waheed's sacrifice.





“Major Wajahat Waheed sacrificed his life for the protection of our beloved homeland; the nation is proud of its brave son,” the prime minister said.





Sharif also expressed condolences to the officer's family and offered prayers for the elevation of his rank.





The latest incidents come amid a sustained rise in militant violence across Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by area, where separatist and militant groups have increasingly targeted security personnel, infrastructure and state institutions in recent years.





Security forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations across the province as part of broader efforts to curb militancy. Just a day before the latest operations, security forces killed eight terrorists during separate actions in the districts of Quetta, Nushki and Khuzdar.





The developments underline the continuing security challenges facing Pakistan in Balochistan, where military and law enforcement agencies remain engaged in ongoing operations against militant networks.





PTI







