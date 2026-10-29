



A senior Pakistani military commander has criticised Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s warning that any future terrorist attack emanating from Pakistan would trigger an even “stronger response” from India.





Speaking at the passing-out parade of cadets from the 154th Long Course at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on 17 October 2026, General Aamer Raza of Pakistan’s National Strategic Command said Islamabad’s position remained firm. He declared, “To those who harbour hostile designs across our borders, our stance remains resolute and unambiguous. There is no space for conflict or war in a nuclearized environment.”





General Raza also stressed that Pakistan was fully prepared to protect its territory and would “defend every inch” of the country if required. His remarks underscored Pakistan’s view that stability and restraint are essential in a region where both nations possess nuclear capabilities.





The comments came a day after Pakistan’s Foreign Office formally condemned Mr Singh’s statements. Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan described the Indian minister’s remarks as provocative and said Pakistan rejected them outright.





Mr Khan further characterised the comments as “reckless”, while reiterating that Pakistan remained fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any “ill-advised aggression”. He added that Pakistan’s commitment to peace and restraint should not be interpreted as weakness and warned that any hostile action would receive a forceful response.





The diplomatic exchange followed remarks made by Mr Singh during a defence conclave in New Delhi on 15 October. The Indian Defence Minister said that any future terrorist act originating from Pakistan would invite an even “stronger response” from India.





Mr Singh argued that India’s security posture had undergone a decisive shift, pointing to Operation Sindoor, the Balakot airstrikes and earlier surgical strikes as evidence of a more assertive counter-terrorism doctrine. He suggested that these actions reflected a new approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism and threats to national security.





The latest exchange highlights continuing tensions between the two neighbours, with both sides publicly reaffirming their security red lines while emphasising their readiness to respond to any perceived aggression.





Despite the sharp rhetoric, Pakistan’s military leadership also stressed that there was no place for conflict or war in a nuclearized environment.





PTI







