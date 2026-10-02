



Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to encourage a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, describing the Indian leader’s proposals as “good ideas” aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions.





Speaking in Moscow, Putin said Modi is among the few global leaders who consistently raises the issue of ending the war during their interactions, despite the strong and friendly relationship shared by India and Russia. According to Putin, the Indian Prime Minister regularly presses for progress towards peace and remains deeply interested in seeing the conflict brought to an end.





The Russian leader said Modi has advanced constructive proposals that could contribute to a settlement acceptable to all sides. He characterised India’s position as neutral, yet actively focused on securing an end to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military means.





Putin also expressed gratitude for Modi’s continued engagement on the issue, stating that Russia appreciates the Prime Minister’s desire to see the conflict conclude peacefully and as quickly as possible. The remarks reinforce Moscow’s recognition of India’s diplomatic efforts at a time when many countries remain divided over the war.





India has consistently maintained what it describes as a principled and humanitarian position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. New Delhi has repeatedly refrained from taking sides while simultaneously advocating dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations as the only viable path towards a lasting settlement.





During an interview with Japanese daily The Yomiuri Shimbun in August, Modi said India’s balanced approach had been appreciated by both Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He noted that both leaders had communicated their respective perspectives to him, allowing India to remain engaged with all relevant stakeholders while continuing to advocate peaceful dialogue.





The Prime Minister reiterated that India’s position has remained consistent throughout the conflict, emphasising the importance of diplomacy and negotiations over escalation. He also indicated that India is prepared to support meaningful international efforts aimed at securing a peaceful resolution.





Modi further stated that India’s strong relations with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as its broader engagement with major global stakeholders, place it in a position to contribute towards efforts intended to restore an early and durable peace. This approach aligns with India’s long-standing view that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that sustained dialogue offers the best path forward.





Putin’s remarks come amid growing international discussions over possible avenues for ending the war, with India increasingly presenting itself as a credible interlocutor capable of maintaining communication channels with all parties involved.





The comments also reflect the broader warmth in India-Russia relations. During their most recent meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, Modi and Putin reviewed cooperation across trade, energy, infrastructure, technology, defence and cultural exchanges. The two leaders also discussed advancing the Economic Cooperation 2030 framework, which is intended to deepen bilateral engagement across a range of strategic sectors.





Putin’s public endorsement of Modi’s peace efforts is likely to strengthen perceptions of India’s expanding diplomatic role in global conflict-resolution initiatives, particularly as New Delhi continues to advocate dialogue, compromise and negotiated solutions to international crises.





ANI







