



India has moved beyond simply advocating dialogue in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is now actively facilitating discussions on a range of practical and conflict-management issues, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has revealed.





Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting, Jaishankar said New Delhi is engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and creating conditions for a negotiated resolution to the war.





He emphasised that India and Russia share a longstanding relationship dating back to the 1950s. According to Jaishankar, the legacy of Soviet support during periods when India's security and territorial integrity faced challenges continues to shape bilateral ties and remains an important factor in contemporary relations.





While the partnership was historically driven by strategic and security considerations, he noted that it has evolved considerably over the decades. Today, cooperation spans defence, civil nuclear energy, space, trade, investment, energy and natural resources, making the relationship far broader than its original foundations.





Reaffirming India's position on the war, Jaishankar said New Delhi has consistently maintained that an end to the conflict can only be achieved through diplomacy, dialogue and negotiations. He added that India's engagement has recently become more hands-on, with discussions extending beyond broad peace advocacy.





India is currently involved in talks covering Black Sea maritime safety, an issue critical to global commerce and food security. These discussions have also expanded to address grain exports, energy exports and potential arrangements designed to prevent attacks in specific areas, reflecting a more operational role in conflict de-escalation.





The minister indicated that these conversations remain ongoing, with India seeking to be a constructive partner to both sides while supporting efforts to reduce immediate risks arising from the conflict.





His remarks came shortly after a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs on India-Russia relations. Participants reviewed India's diplomatic engagement with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as progress in areas such as energy cooperation, strategic connectivity and major transport corridors.





During those discussions, India reiterated that protecting the interests of Indian consumers remains central to its energy policy. Both countries also expressed a desire to deepen trade and investment ties while pursuing more balanced economic cooperation.





India's expanding diplomatic role has received recognition from both Kyiv and Moscow. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said India has formally entered peace efforts and submitted what Ukraine regards as the most comprehensive proposal among four international initiatives currently under consideration, alongside proposals from Turkey, Egypt and the United States.





According to Sybiha, Kyiv is evaluating all available options as it examines potential pathways towards reducing hostilities and securing a lasting settlement.





On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin has publicly commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace efforts, stating that the Indian leader has offered constructive ideas for ending the conflict.





Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly maintained that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and that dialogue remains the only sustainable route to peace. India's approach has focused on balancing its historic relationship with Russia, growing engagement with Ukraine and its broader interest in global stability, energy security and uninterrupted food supply chains.





The latest remarks from Jaishankar indicate that New Delhi is seeking to translate that approach into practical diplomacy, positioning itself as an increasingly active interlocutor on issues ranging from maritime security to humanitarian and economic concerns linked to the war.





ANI







