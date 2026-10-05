



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly defended India’s long-standing relationship with Russia during the Munich Leaders Meeting, arguing that New Delhi’s foreign policy choices are shaped by historical experience and national interest rather than external pressure.





Jaishankar said India and Russia have maintained close ties since the 1950s and stressed that such history continues to influence contemporary relations. He noted that Russia, and previously the Soviet Union, supported India at times when the country’s security and territorial integrity were under threat.





Recalling earlier geopolitical circumstances, he observed that much of the international community had backed Pakistan’s military regime during critical periods, while Moscow remained a dependable partner for New Delhi. According to Jaishankar, countries do not easily forget either positive or negative historical experiences, and India’s perspective on Russia is shaped by that legacy.





The minister emphasised that the India-Russia relationship has evolved significantly beyond its traditional strategic foundations. While defence, nuclear cooperation and space collaboration remain important pillars, he said the partnership now also encompasses substantial trade, investment, energy and resource cooperation.





Jaishankar described India’s experience with Russia as consistently positive, adding that the relationship has adapted to changing global realities and the evolving priorities of both countries.





Addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he reiterated India’s long-held position that the war should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations rather than prolonged confrontation.





He said India has moved beyond merely advocating peace and has become more actively involved in efforts aimed at facilitating an end to the conflict. New Delhi has maintained conversations with both Moscow and Kyiv in recent months in an attempt to contribute constructively to the search for solutions.





According to Jaishankar, India’s engagement initially focused on the safety of shipping routes in the Black Sea but has expanded to include discussions on grain exports, energy exports and possible arrangements to prevent attacks in sensitive areas.





The remarks underscored India’s continued pursuit of strategic autonomy, with New Delhi seeking to preserve strong ties with multiple global partners while supporting diplomatic efforts to end one of the world’s most significant ongoing conflicts.





Agencies







