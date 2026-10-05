



One of the most persistent weaknesses in India's defence procurement system is the prevalence of a "Casual Attitude" mindset, where critical decisions are deferred rather than addressed through long-term planning and firm commitments.





This approach has contributed to numerous defence acquisitions and modernisation efforts remaining unresolved for well over a decade. While delays are often inevitable in complex military programmes, uncertainty surrounding decision-making creates additional challenges for both the armed forces and the domestic aerospace industry.





The same concern is increasingly visible in discussions surrounding the TEJAS MK-2, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and potential fifth-generation fighter imports. Instead of establishing clear plans that account for realistic risks and timelines, policymakers frequently appear willing to postpone difficult decisions and address problems only after they emerge.





Such an approach is especially problematic because major combat aviation projects require many years to mature. Aircraft development, procurement negotiations, production ramp-up, pilot conversion, weapons integration and operational deployment are all lengthy processes. India no longer possesses the luxury of assuming that these programmes will remain perfectly on schedule.





A more practical strategy would be to acknowledge from the outset that both the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA programs could experience delays of between two and four years. Rather than treating potential delays as unexpected setbacks, planners should incorporate them into long-term force structure calculations and procurement roadmaps.





Clear contingency planning is preferable to uncertainty. Depending on future assessments to determine whether stop-gap purchases will be required creates unnecessary risk for ongoing indigenous projects and for the Indian Air Force's broader capability development plans.





The acquisition of additional Rafale fighters represents a sensible move in this context. However, support for the TEJAS MK-2 should not weaken simply because temporary imported solutions are pursued. Instead, Rafale procurement should be structured in a manner that provides breathing space for the TEJAS MK-2 program while preserving unwavering commitment to the indigenous fighter's eventual induction.





A similar philosophy should be applied to the fifth-generation fighter requirement. If India determines that an interim import is necessary, a limited procurement should be undertaken with clearly defined objectives and timelines. Such an acquisition would provide operational relief while allowing indigenous development efforts to continue without disruption.





Even under an import scenario, combat aircraft would not enter service immediately. Procurement negotiations, contract finalisation, production schedules, deliveries, infrastructure preparation and operational familiarisation would require several years before meaningful combat capability is achieved.





Experience across major air forces demonstrates that mastering a new fighter platform is a lengthy process requiring extensive pilot training, maintenance development, weapons integration and doctrinal evolution. Consequently, imported aircraft should complement, rather than replace, long-term indigenous ambitions.





This makes sustained backing for the AMCA program essential, even if development timelines slip beyond current expectations. The objective should be strategic continuity rather than reacting to every schedule revision with fresh uncertainty over the program's future.





The challenge facing the Indian Air Force extends beyond individual aircraft purchases. Squadron strength has steadily declined as older aircraft retire faster than replacements enter service. The long-standing benchmark of 42 fighter squadrons is already considered insufficient by many analysts, with some estimates suggesting requirements have risen to more than 50 squadrons given the evolving security environment.





Against this backdrop, debates centred solely on budgetary constraints appear increasingly contradictory. If financial limitations prevent meaningful force expansion, then repeatedly citing higher squadron requirements without corresponding resource commitments offers little practical value.





Recent timelines indicate that the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to undertake its first flight around 2027, while the AMCA prototype is targeted for flight testing around 2028.





Given the complexity of both programs and the history of schedule revisions in major aerospace projects worldwide, prudent planners should assume that delays remain possible and prepare accordingly.





Ultimately, India's fighter modernisation strategy requires predictability, commitment and transparency. Procuring Rafales, considering a limited fifth-generation import, supporting the TEJAS MK-2 and maintaining full backing for the AMCA are not mutually exclusive objectives.





They can form part of a coherent force-building strategy, provided decisions are taken with clarity and realism rather than being deferred unnecessarily.





The central issue is not whether delays occur, but whether India plans for them in advance. A credible long-term strategy demands firm commitments to indigenous programs, realistic expectations regarding timelines and contingency measures that strengthen national air power without undermining future self-reliance.





Agencies







