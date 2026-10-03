



A six-member Russian Navy delegation led by Captain 1st Rank Sergei V Saitov concluded a visit to the Indian Navy’s Southern Naval Command and the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala, highlighting the continuing momentum in maritime cooperation between India and Russia.





The delegation visited the two premier naval establishments between 27 September and 1 October, where it reviewed the Indian Navy’s training architecture, instructional systems, infrastructure and training facilities.





The engagement provided Russian officers with an overview of how the Indian Navy prepares personnel across operational, technical and leadership domains.





During the visit, officials from both sides held discussions aimed at expanding maritime cooperation, improving interoperability and strengthening institutional as well as professional ties between the two navies. The interaction reflected the long-standing naval relationship that has formed an important pillar of the broader India-Russia strategic partnership.





The Southern Naval Command, headquartered in Kochi, serves as the Indian Navy’s principal training command, while the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala is the country's premier officer-training institution. Both establishments play a central role in shaping future naval leadership and enhancing operational readiness.





The naval engagement comes amid a series of high-level diplomatic and military exchanges between New Delhi and Moscow designed to reinforce their enduring strategic partnership.





Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the “special and privileged” India-Russia strategic partnership. The two ministers also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and discussed coordination within multilateral forums including the United Nations, G20 and BRICS.





In another significant development, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth recently completed a three-day official visit to Russia, the first such visit by an Indian Army Chief in eight years.





During the visit, General Seth held talks with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defence, General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev.





Discussions focused on joint capability development, training cooperation, operational experience sharing and expanding Army-to-Army engagement.





The Army Chief also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour, paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow and visited the headquarters of the Russian Land Forces, where both sides explored additional avenues for deepening military cooperation and strengthening long-term capability development.





Taken together, the recent naval, diplomatic and military interactions illustrate sustained efforts by India and Russia to preserve and expand defence cooperation, even as both countries continue to engage across a broad spectrum of strategic, security and geopolitical issues.





ANI







