



South Korea has announced the completion of development of its indigenous Maritime Attack Helicopter (MAH), marking a significant advance in the country's naval aviation and amphibious warfare capabilities.





The helicopter has been developed to counter a range of threats, including enemy helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), while also providing enhanced fire support during maritime and amphibious operations.





Built by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the MAH is based on the MUH-1 Marineon naval helicopter, itself derived from the KUH-1 Surion platform. The new aircraft incorporates dedicated attack capabilities, advanced mission systems and an array of weapons designed for operations in demanding maritime environments. Eurocopter was the development partner for the Surion project.





South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) confirmed that the helicopter successfully completed its development phase following a series of evaluations, including weapons-firing trials, shipboard operation assessments and environmental testing. The aircraft also received combat suitability approval and airworthiness certification during the final stages of development.





A key feature of the MAH is its ability to employ multiple weapon systems against both aerial and surface threats. Testing reportedly included the use of a 20 mm turret-mounted gun, guided and unguided 70 mm rockets, air-to-ground missiles and air-to-air missiles intended to engage hostile helicopters and drones. The helicopter is also equipped with day-and-night target acquisition systems and a helmet-mounted display to support precision engagement.





The platform has been specifically engineered for maritime operations, incorporating corrosion-resistant features and systems required for sustained service from naval vessels. Trials further demonstrated its suitability for shipboard operations, an important requirement for amphibious missions.





According to South Korean plans, approximately 20 helicopters are expected to enter domestic production beginning in 2027. The production effort will represent the transition from development into operational fielding and is intended to strengthen the nation's maritime defence posture.





Once introduced into service, the MAH is expected to support amphibious assault forces, escort transport helicopters and enhance the mobility and survivability of marine units during complex operations. The aircraft is also anticipated to play an important role in expanding the reach of South Korea's amphibious capabilities from land-based operations into the air domain.





While the completion of development represents an important milestone, it does not automatically indicate that the helicopter has entered full operational service. Additional information regarding deployment plans, operational testing, sensor performance and long-term integration into frontline units will provide a clearer picture of the MAH's full combat potential.





Agencies







