



The UAE has awarded Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew of flydubai Flight FZ1073 the First-Class Order of Zayed II in recognition of their courage and efforts in protecting passengers during a serious in-flight terror incident that threatened the safety of everyone on board.





The prestigious honour was conferred by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Sheikh Mohamed, alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also received the crew members during a special meeting on Tuesday.





The award follows the dramatic events of 30 September, when Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to divert to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after a violent incident unfolded inside the cockpit. During the attack, Captain Machchhar sustained injuries, while cabin crew members, off-duty pilots and passengers worked together to regain control of the situation and ensure the aircraft could land safely.





UAE leaders praised the crew’s professionalism, bravery and strong sense of responsibility, highlighting that the protection of human life remains the nation's highest priority. They commended the decisive actions taken by everyone involved in safeguarding the aircraft and its occupants during the emergency.





While Captain Machchhar was undergoing treatment following the attack, Sheikh Hamdan personally visited him and paid tribute to his courage and dedication. In a message shared publicly, Sheikh Hamdan described the pilot as someone who embodied “the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life”.





“During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he wrote.





Speaking previously about the ordeal, Captain Machchhar recalled that he was initially struck by several blows from the co-pilot before realising what was happening.





“The first time when I was hit … my thought was something's gone horribly wrong with the aircraft structure, which has fallen on my head. It almost made me fall on my control column. In the next couple of seconds, when the hits kept on coming, (I realised) it was the other person who I thought was supposed to be on the team.”





“My immediate action was to free myself from the seat belts. And I tried to just block the blows as much as I could, because the blows were coming on the head… While the first few blows came in, my vision … it was so narrow. I lost a lot. I was just looking (at) outlines.”





He further explained that he attempted to open the cockpit door while calling for assistance from colleagues.





“Immediately, my hand went to the knob which opens the door. And (I was) screaming for my colleagues. I believe that was the first time when I lost consciousness. I fell face down in the cockpit,” he said.





As the aircraft rapidly descended by 17,000 feet, he described one of the most frightening moments of the ordeal.





“The scariest thing that I heard and felt was the engines spooling down,” he recalled.





According to accounts of the incident, Captain Machchhar succeeded in unlatching the cockpit door, enabling passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the co-pilot, who allegedly attacked him with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft.





A hijacking distress signal was transmitted, and the flight was diverted for an emergency landing in Tabuk. All occupants were safely evacuated following the landing.





Despite the traumatic experience and serious injuries, Captain Machchhar said the incident had not diminished his passion for flying.





“Did my love die for aviation? Not at all. Not at all. I'm just glad that I was able to do my part.”





The pilot’s actions have attracted international recognition. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has also announced that Captain Machchhar will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, further acknowledging his role in preventing a potential catastrophe and helping ensure the safety of everyone on board.





ANI







