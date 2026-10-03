



The United States has expanded its visa bond requirements to cover citizens of 50 countries applying for B1/B2 tourist and business visas, while India remains outside the scope of the measure.





Under the revised framework announced by the US State Department on Friday, eligible applicants from designated countries may be required to lodge financial bonds of approximately ₹8.3 lakh, ₹12.5 lakh or ₹16.6 lakh. The exact amount is determined by a consular officer during the visa interview process.





Indian passport holders are not subject to the requirement.





According to the State Department’s list, Bangladesh and Nepal have been included in the visa bond system since 21 January, while Bhutan was added from 1 January. The list also includes countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Central Asia and the Pacific.





The initiative operates under Section 221(g)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorises consular officers to require a bond before issuing a visa.





The current visa bond program stems from a final rule introduced on 3 August and is based on visitor overstay data published in the Department of Homeland Security’s Entry/Exit Overstay Report. The measure is intended to discourage travellers from remaining in the United States beyond the validity of their visas.





Applicants directed to provide a bond must complete DHS Form I-352 and agree to the relevant conditions through Pay.gov, the US Treasury Department’s online payment platform.





The State Department has advised travellers not to submit payments or paperwork unless specifically instructed by a consular officer.





Bond deposits can be provided either by applicants themselves or by third parties, including relatives, friends or business associates. Refunds are issued to the individual who paid the bond, provided all requirements have been met.





US authorities have stressed that paying a bond does not guarantee visa approval.





Travellers covered by the scheme are also subject to strict entry and departure conditions. Participants must use commercial air travel, including facilities equipped with Customs and Border Protection pre-clearance services.





They are prohibited from entering or leaving through general aviation routes, charter aircraft, seaports or land border crossings.





Any suspected violations may be referred to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which will assess whether a breach of the bond conditions has occurred.





The policy reflects Washington’s broader effort to reduce temporary visitor overstays by targeting countries identified through Homeland Security overstay statistics and introducing additional compliance measures before visas are granted.





ANI







