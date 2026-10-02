



The Embraer-Mahindra C-390 Millennium has emerged as a strong contender for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) requirement, which aims to replace the ageing An-32 transport fleet. The aircraft combines high payload capacity, jet-powered performance and multi-role flexibility, making it one of the most capable medium-lift transport platforms currently available.





As part of its bid for the Indian Air Force requirement, Embraer and Mahindra have identified Nagpur as the proposed location for a final assembly line in India. The project remains subject to the C-390 being selected under the MTA program. The proposed facility would support aircraft assembly, systems integration, manufacturing engineering and the development of a domestic aerospace supply chain.





The partnership is working closely with the Maharashtra Government to establish the industrial infrastructure required for the programme. If approved, the project would support India's self-reliance objectives by integrating Indian aerospace firms into the global C-390 ecosystem and expanding local manufacturing capabilities.





India represents a strategically important market for Embraer. The company believes the Indian Air Force could ultimately require between 60 and 80 C-390 aircraft, making the programme one of the largest military transport aircraft opportunities in the world.





A major advantage of the C-390 is its 26-ton maximum payload capacity, allowing it to transport military equipment, vehicles, humanitarian supplies and operational cargo. Its large cargo hold offers 169 cubic metres of internal space, providing excellent flexibility for a wide range of missions.





The aircraft can carry up to 80 personnel in a troop transport configuration and up to 64 paratroopers for airborne assault operations. Its spacious cabin also enables the transport of military vehicles, with room for three to four light vehicles or one to two heavy vehicles depending on mission requirements.





The C-390 is additionally capable of transporting a Black Hawk-sized helicopter within its cargo hold, reducing deployment times and increasing operational flexibility across long distances.





Powered by two IAE V2500-E5 turbofan engines, the aircraft can cruise at up to 470 knots, or approximately 870 km/h. This makes it significantly faster than many traditional turboprop military transports, enabling quicker response times during military and humanitarian missions.





When carrying a full 26-ton payload, the aircraft offers a range of 1,080 nautical miles. With a 23-ton payload, range increases to 1,470 nautical miles. Ferry range extends to 3,370 nautical miles and can reach 4,570 nautical miles when fitted with internal auxiliary fuel tanks.





The aircraft has been designed to operate from semi-prepared, austere and damaged runways, making it well suited to India's demanding operating environment, including remote border regions, island territories and forward locations.





Take-off performance is equally impressive. The aircraft requires approximately 1,524 metres of runway with a 23-ton payload and only 1,165 metres with a 16-ton payload. Landing distance is listed at around 1,000 metres with a 26-ton payload.





The C-390 can rapidly be converted for medical evacuation missions. Depending on the configuration, it can accommodate between 50 and 80 stretchers along with medical attendants and specialised equipment.





In its KC-390 tanker configuration, the aircraft can conduct aerial refuelling operations while also being capable of receiving fuel from another tanker aircraft. This dual-role capability provides additional operational flexibility and could reduce the need for separate refuelling platforms.





The aircraft is also suitable for search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief missions and aerial firefighting. Its modular design allows rapid reconfiguration between different mission profiles.





Embraer has emphasised the aircraft's ability to operate in extreme climates, including hot desert environments, dusty conditions, high-altitude regions and very cold locations. Demonstrations have included operations from unpaved runways and challenging environments such as Antarctica.





The C-390 measures 35.20 metres in length, stands 11.84 metres high and has a wingspan of 35.05 metres. The aircraft can operate at altitudes up to 36,000 feet and carries up to 23.9 tons of usable fuel in its wing tanks. Avionics include the Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion suite and the Gabbiano T-20 tactical radar.





Beyond performance, the aircraft offers modern fly-by-wire controls, lower maintenance requirements, high mission availability rates and reduced lifecycle costs. It currently serves with multiple air forces worldwide and has secured orders from several NATO nations, highlighting growing international confidence in the platform.





Should the Indian Air Force select the C-390 Millennium, the proposed Nagpur facility would establish a major aerospace manufacturing hub in India while strengthening indigenous capability across production, maintenance, training and long-term support activities.





Key Specifications And Capabilities of The Embraer C-390 Millennium





Category Specification / Capability Aircraft Type Twin-engine, jet-powered military transport aircraft Maximum Payload 26 tonnes Cargo Compartment Volume 169 cubic metres Troop Capacity Up to 80 troops Paratrooper Capacity Up to 64 paratroopers Vehicle & Equipment Carriage Multiple light or heavy military vehicles, or a Black Hawk-class helicopter Maximum Cruise Speed Up to 470 knots, approximately 870 km/h Range with 26-ton Payload 1,080 nautical miles Range with 23-ton Payload 1,470 nautical miles Ferry Range Up to 4,570 nautical miles with additional internal fuel tanks Airfield Operations Can operate from semi-prepared, austere and damaged runways Take-Off Distance 1,524 metres with a 23-tons payload Landing Distance Approximately 1,000 metres with a 26-tons payload Engines Two IAE V2500-E5 turbofan engines Engine Thrust 31,330 pounds of thrust per engine Maximum Operating Altitude 36,000 feet Usable Fuel Capacity 23.9 tonnes Flight Controls Advanced fly-by-wire flight-control system Avionics Suite Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion cockpit and Gabbiano T-20 tactical radar Mission Reconfiguration Rapid mission reconfiguration capability Operational Advantages Reduced maintenance requirements, high operational availability and lower lifecycle costs Mission Roles Cargo transport; troop movement; airborne assault operations; paratroops deployment; medical evacuation; aerial refuelling; search and rescue; humanitarian assistance; disaster relief; and aerial firefighting





Agencies







