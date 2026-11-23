



Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has come under intensifying pressure, with around 50 vessels reportedly targeted over a seven-week period as tensions across the Gulf continue to disrupt one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.





Data compiled from maritime security reports shows that the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) recorded 31 vessels being targeted between 30 September and 9 November.





The pace of incidents subsequently accelerated. Approximately 19 additional vessels were reported targeted during the first 18 days of November alone, underlining a significant rise in threats to merchant shipping operating in and around the narrow waterway.





The latest incidents were reported on 21 November, when two tankers were struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz near the Omani coastline.





According to maritime security updates, one tanker was hit at the stern, while another sustained damage in its engine room. No crew casualties were immediately reported, although the incidents added to growing concerns over navigation safety and energy security in the region.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, historically carrying a substantial share of globally traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Any disruption to traffic through the passage has the potential to affect international energy markets and global supply chains.





Maritime monitoring organisations have noted that the number of attacks and security incidents recorded during October and November has risen sharply compared with earlier months of the conflict. The majority of reported incidents have occurred close to established shipping lanes near Oman, where commercial vessels have sought safer transit routes.





At the same time, the United States blockade of Iranian ports has now entered its 130th day, reflecting the continuing economic and military pressure campaign linked to the broader regional confrontation.





The combination of increased attacks on merchant vessels, heightened naval activity and restrictions on maritime trade has created one of the most challenging operating environments for commercial shipping in the Gulf in recent years.





Industry observers warn that persistent instability in the Strait of Hormuz is likely to keep shipping operators, insurers and energy markets on high alert as regional tensions show little sign of easing.





Agencies







