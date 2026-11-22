An upgraded Japanese Type-12 missile undergoing launch testing in the United States in 2025





Japan is set to conduct live-fire military training in India for the first time, with drills involving surface-to-ship missiles expected to begin next year under a new bilateral arrangement between the two countries.





The development follows the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the utilisation of Indian firing ranges by the Japan Self-Defence Forces. The agreement was welcomed during the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue held in Tokyo.





According to the joint statement issued after the talks, Japanese forces will carry out live-fire training in India, including exercises involving surface-to-ship missiles. Both sides agreed to accelerate coordination between their respective defence authorities to ensure the arrangement is implemented at the earliest opportunity.





Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi described the agreement as “a major step strategically”, underlining its significance for the growing security partnership between the two countries.





The initiative marks a notable expansion of India-Japan defence ties, which have steadily deepened in recent years amid a changing security environment across the Indo-Pacific region. Japan has long faced limitations in conducting certain large-scale missile training activities domestically because of geographical constraints and restricted training space.





The two nations also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening military cooperation through more advanced and complex exercises. Future drills are expected to include greater operational coordination and the integration of emerging technologies, including unmanned systems.





Officials from both countries welcomed the recent expansion of bilateral military engagements, including the participation of Japanese Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft in Exercise Veer Guardian 26 in India, a milestone that highlighted the growing level of interoperability between the two armed forces.





Beyond live-fire training, India and Japan are seeking deeper collaboration across a range of defence sectors. Discussions during the dialogue covered maritime security, underwater and missile technologies, naval cooperation, information sharing, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, as well as the possibility of joint development initiatives in naval shipbuilding and design.





The agreement adds further momentum to the India-Japan strategic partnership and reflects a shared commitment to enhancing regional security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





As preparations move forward, the planned missile exercises are expected to become one of the most visible demonstrations yet of the increasingly close defence relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo.





Agencies







