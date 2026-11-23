



Nearly 18 years after the departure of TATA Motors’ Nano project from Singur, fresh hopes of industrial development have emerged for the West Bengal town, with commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland set to establish a heavy truck manufacturing facility.





The proposed project is expected to mark a significant step in restoring Singur’s industrial profile, which suffered a major setback in 2008 when the Nano small-car venture was withdrawn following prolonged protests over land acquisition.





Speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program at IIT-Kharagpur, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar confirmed that Ashok Leyland would be moving ahead with the project.





“We want to bring industry back to Singur. Our chief minister has also said so. I am reiterating today that Ashok Leyland is coming to Singur. It will set up a truck manufacturing plant, and work will begin soon,” Majumdar stated.





According to the minister, the proposed facility will manufacture heavy commercial vehicles and is intended to support a broader push to re-establish Singur as an industrial hub.





The announcement follows remarks made earlier this month by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who revealed that preliminary discussions had taken place with Ashok Leyland regarding the establishment of a heavy vehicle manufacturing unit in the area.





At the time, Adhikari cautioned against premature declarations, stressing that the government would focus on projects capable of being implemented rather than publicity-driven agreements.





The latest development is being viewed as part of a wider effort to transform Singur from a symbol of a lost industrial opportunity into a showcase for renewed manufacturing investment in West Bengal.





Despite the optimism, several key details remain undisclosed. No formal information has yet been released regarding the scale of investment, production capacity, employment generation, land requirements, or the project's implementation timeline.





The proposed plant comes at a time when Ashok Leyland is pursuing expansion plans to support future growth in the commercial vehicle sector. Industry observers note that additional manufacturing capacity could strengthen the company’s position in India’s heavy truck market.





Majumdar also criticised successive state administrations for missing major industrial opportunities in the past, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, while arguing that stronger industrial policies could have altered the state’s economic trajectory.





Singur continues to hold considerable political and economic significance in West Bengal. The withdrawal of the Nano project remains one of the most notable industrial episodes in the state's recent history, making any large-scale manufacturing investment in the region a closely watched development.





If the project proceeds as expected, the Ashok Leyland facility could become one of the most important industrial investments in Singur since the TATA Motors exit, potentially signalling a new chapter for manufacturing activity in the area.





The proposed Singur facility is also expected to support the production of specialised defence mobility platforms alongside heavy commercial vehicles, further broadening the plant's strategic importance. Ashok Leyland is one of India's leading suppliers of logistics, troop transport and specialist military vehicles to the armed forces, with its defence portfolio ranging from high-mobility trucks and armoured transport platforms to battlefield support vehicles.





The inclusion of defence vehicle manufacturing would not only diversify production at the site but could also strengthen West Bengal's position within India's growing defence industrial ecosystem while creating opportunities for skilled employment and ancillary manufacturing in the region.





Agencies







