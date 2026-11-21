

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a series of bilateral meetings with international counterparts on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye, focusing on climate negotiations, environmental cooperation, conservation initiatives and energy security.

Big cat conservation protects the seven major wild cat species—tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, and pumas—along with the ecosystems they sustain.





Yadav met Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Ecosocialism, Nelson Alexander Rodríguez González, and discussed a range of climate-related issues alongside opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two countries.





Sharing details of the meeting on X, Yadav said: “Happy to have met with H.E. Mr Nelson Alexander Rodríguez González, Venezuela’s Minister of People's Power for Ecosocialism, on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.”





The discussions extended beyond the ongoing climate negotiations and covered areas of mutual interest, including wildlife conservation and sustainable development.





“Apart from our discussions on climate-related issues, we also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in big cat conservation, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, and energy security,” Yadav said.





India has emerged as a global leader in big cat conservation through initiatives such as Project Tiger and the ongoing translocation of cheetahs, making wildlife protection an increasingly important component of its international environmental partnerships.





In a separate engagement, Yadav met Japan’s Environment Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama. The two leaders examined challenges linked to the circular economy, resilient supply chains for critical minerals and the strengthening of early warning systems for climate-related disasters.





“Today, I met with Japan’s Environment Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), currently underway in Antalya, Turkey,” Yadav said.





“Our discussions focused on challenges related to the circular economy, critical minerals supply chains, and early warning systems. We also exchanged views on the negotiations currently underway at COP31,” he added.





Yadav also held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, where climate negotiations and energy security featured prominently in the discussions.





“Delighted to have met with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye,” Yadav wrote on X.





He noted that both sides stressed the importance of translating climate commitments into tangible outcomes, particularly through adequate financial support for developing nations.





“We exchanged views on climate negotiations and energy security. We also emphasised delivery on climate finance for effective climate action,” Yadav said.





The meetings underscored India’s efforts at COP31 to expand international cooperation on climate action, biodiversity conservation, sustainable resource management, energy security and climate finance, while contributing to ongoing negotiations aimed at addressing global environmental challenges.





ANI







