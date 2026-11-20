



BlackVolt Technologies is a Chennai-based defence-tech Start-Up focused on developing an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) designed for extended maritime surveillance and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.





The company was incorporated in August 2025 and is incubated at V-NEST, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)-Chennai. Its work is centred on creating a long-endurance unmanned platform capable of supporting persistent monitoring missions in challenging maritime environments.





A key objective of the program is achieving an operational endurance of up to 45 days. To support this goal, the AUV features a manta ray-inspired hull design that moves in a sawtooth glide pattern, relying on buoyancy adjustments rather than continuous propeller-driven propulsion.





The platform is also being developed to harness energy from ocean currents, a feature intended to reduce power consumption and extend mission duration. This approach reflects a growing trend in advanced underwater systems that prioritise endurance and energy efficiency over speed.





BlackVolt has also outlined ambitions for dual-domain operations. Recent disclosures indicate that the AUV is being designed with the capability to launch aerial drones, potentially enabling the platform to gather intelligence both above and below the water's surface. However, detailed technical information regarding the drone-launch mechanism has not yet been publicly released.





For navigation, the vehicle is intended to operate in GPS-denied environments using a combination of Doppler Velocity Log (DVL) odometry, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and depth-sensing technologies. Additional systems under development include acoustic communications, sonar and imaging payloads to support surveillance and reconnaissance missions.





The project remains in its early development phase. BlackVolt has conducted initial prototype development and sea-trial activities, while related research has included simulation testing for counter-UAS software capabilities.





Although the company has set ambitious targets for long-duration deployment and advanced drone-launch functionality, these capabilities are still under development.





Current efforts are focused on refining the prototype, validating core technologies and progressing towards operational readiness for future maritime defence and security applications.





Agencies











