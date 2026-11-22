



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined Uttar Pradesh’s growing importance in India’s high-technology and manufacturing landscape, stating that the state is emerging as a major hub for both semiconductor production and defence manufacturing.





Addressing an event in Lucknow, the Prime Minister said a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility is currently being established in Uttar Pradesh, reflecting the state's expanding industrial capabilities and its increasing role in advanced manufacturing.





Highlighting the defence sector, Modi noted that the BrahMos missile, which drew significant attention during Operation Sindoor, is now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh.





“A semiconductor chip manufacturing factory is being built in Uttar Pradesh, and what is talked about the most, Operation Sindoor, the BrahMos missile that gave sleepless nights to the enemy during Operation Sindoor, is now also being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.





His remarks come amid the continued development of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which has strengthened the state's position in indigenous defence production. The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow has become a key component of India's efforts to expand domestic missile manufacturing and support future defence requirements.





The Prime Minister also recalled concerns that emerged during tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, when some observers had predicted disruptions in LPG supplies and long queues at petrol stations.





According to Modi, the government responded by planning to provide at least one lakh PNG connections per day to ensure alternative gas availability and reduce concerns over possible supply constraints.





Describing implementation challenges, he said, “I used to ask, ‘Why doesn't your figure go beyond 15,000-20,000?’... Do you know what answer I got? They said, ‘Sir, we have put in all our strength; there is a shortage of plumbers.’”





Modi criticised predictions of a severe fuel and cooking gas crisis during the West Asia conflict, arguing that the anticipated disruptions did not materialise.





“You must have seen it; pick up the newspapers and see what all was being said. Yet nothing of the sort happened,” he said.





Turning to the impact of Artificial Intelligence, the Prime Minister rejected fears that technology would inevitably replace workers, stressing that skilled individuals would continue to remain valuable in the modern economy.





“In today's modern era, what all is being said about AI? That AI will do this, AI will do that, AI will take away this person's job or that person's job. But understand this point of mine very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill,” he said.





He further described the upliftment of 50 crore people from poverty as one of independent India's most significant accomplishments, asserting that the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation would be built on empowering disadvantaged communities.





“If there is one greatest achievement of Hindustan since independence, in my view, it is 50 crore people coming out of poverty. And the path to ‘Viksit Bharat’ is also going to pass through this. The government provided facilities to these people and empowered the poor,” Modi said.





The Prime Minister also announced that India will host the WorldSkills Asia competition in 2027, with Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh set to welcome participants from across Asia and other parts of the world.





“Next year, in 2027, India is going to host the WorldSkills Asia competition. Youth from across the world and Asia are going to come here, and this event in 2027 will be held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” he said.





Praising the state's infrastructure transformation, PM Modi added that Uttar Pradesh has earned a new identity through its rapidly expanding network of expressways.





“Today, the people of Uttar Pradesh proudly say that Uttar Pradesh is the ‘Expressway Pradesh’,” he said.





ANI







