



Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova has welcomed India's efforts to secure a longer-term resolution to hostilities in the Black Sea, while also praising the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a significant step that could unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation.





Speaking during bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Petrova-Chamova highlighted the growing strategic importance of cooperation between the two countries amid evolving geopolitical and economic challenges.





Referring to the conflict-related security situation in the Black Sea, she noted that the instability had affected maritime operations, including Indian crew members working in the region. She acknowledged Bulgaria's efforts to conduct search-and-rescue operations and protect affected personnel whenever necessary.





"What one other aspect that really connects us is what we've seen with the escalation of the war in the Black Sea and the security environment that we are part of. It has unfortunately affected some of your crew and Indian crew members and our country has done our best to conduct a successful search and rescue and to protect the crew as much as we can, but of course we really welcome your efforts in finding a longer-term solution there," she said.





Petrova-Chamova said Bulgaria was ready to work alongside India to achieve a resolution that would strengthen regional security and safeguard critical supply chains. She stressed that stability in the Black Sea was vital for ensuring the uninterrupted movement of food grains, fertilisers, oil and other essential commodities to countries that depend on them.





"I'm very happy to work together with you to find a resolution that not only would improve the security situation there but also would help those who are in need of food and grain products in this case, but also fertilisers, oil, and any other products that are needed and that are at risk because of the harder security situation in the Black Sea," she added.





Turning to economic ties, the Bulgarian minister welcomed progress on the India-EU FTA, describing it as a major achievement that could generate fresh business partnerships and investment opportunities. She said she was encouraged by the commitment shown on both sides to translate the agreement into tangible outcomes.





"You mentioned the EU and India FTA. We really welcome this and are looking forward to what it is. It was a huge achievement and I'm glad to see I've met with some of your colleagues who've worked on this on your side as well and I was happy to see the commitment to put it in practice to put it in action," she said.





Emphasising Bulgaria's strategic location at the gateway to Europe, she said the agreement could facilitate stronger commercial links between Indian and European companies while creating new avenues for bilateral cooperation.





Petrova-Chamova also called for expanded collaboration in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and space technologies. She noted that both countries were advancing rapidly in these fields and could identify new areas of mutual benefit through their bilateral roadmap.





"You mentioned AI; building stronger digital infrastructure and investing in space exploration technologies that are now at the cutting edge of our economies would be something where perhaps we haven't identified clear synergies before, but certainly we can do so now going forward," she said.





The minister further expressed hope that an Indian business delegation would visit Bulgaria soon to advance discussions on economic and technological partnerships.





The meeting also reviewed the broader trajectory of India-Bulgaria relations and explored ways to deepen engagement at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Petrova-Chamova recalled that it had been 17 years since a Bulgarian foreign minister last visited India and noted that an Indian foreign minister had also not travelled to Bulgaria for a considerable period.





"It's been 17 years of the Bulgarian foreign minister visited India, but it also was a long time for the Indian foreign minister to visit Bulgaria. So I think this year we together managed to really correct some of what our predecessors didn't do," she said.





She said the renewed high-level engagement demonstrated the commitment of both governments to inject fresh momentum into a relationship that has historically been friendly and cooperative.





Following the talks, Jaishankar said he had reviewed bilateral cooperation with his Bulgarian counterpart across a range of sectors, including trade, connectivity, investment, technology, security and talent mobility. He also welcomed the growth of people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges and the strengthening of India-EU relations.





The External Affairs Minister stressed that the India-EU FTA should lead to deeper engagement between businesses from both sides. He added that discussions also covered the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), other connectivity initiatives, the Black Sea security situation and the Ukraine conflict.





Petrova-Chamova is on a three-day official visit to India from 20 to 22 November, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, technology, innovation and strategic connectivity.





The visit reflects a broader effort by both countries to deepen relations amid increasing engagement between India and the European Union.





ANI







