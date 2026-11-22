



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined US service members, distinguished guests and members of the diplomatic and defence community in New Delhi to mark the 251st birthday of the United States Marine Corps (USMC), celebrating a legacy of courage, sacrifice and service that has defined the force for more than two and a half centuries.





The annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball brought together Marines, American officials, guests and friends to honour the USMC's enduring commitment to duty since its establishment in 1775. The occasion highlighted the Corps' longstanding tradition of service and its role within the United States military.





Sharing details of the event, Gor described the celebration as a memorable evening and paid tribute to the Marine Security Guard Detachment for hosting the gathering.





“A wonderful evening celebrating the 251st birthday of @USMC in New Delhi! It was an honour to join our Marines and friends in recognising a legacy of courage, sacrifice, and service. Thank you to our Marine Security Guard Detachment for hosting a memorable Marine Ball, and to our guest of honour, @JW_Walding, for sharing his extraordinary story of resilience and the American spirit. Semper Fi!” Gor said.





The US Embassy in India also highlighted the significance of the annual event, noting that it commemorated 251 years of Marine Corps history while bringing together US service personnel, distinguished guests and friends in the Indian capital.





The celebration featured John Wayne Walding, a Silver Star recipient and former Green Beret, as the guest of honour. According to the embassy, his remarkable personal journey reflected resilience, determination and the American spirit.





“Celebrating 251 years of the U.S. Marine Corps! U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor joined U.S. service members, distinguished guests, and friends in New Delhi for the annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball, honouring the courage, sacrifice, and commitment to service that have defined the @USMC since 1775,” the embassy stated.





The embassy also paid tribute to the men and women serving in the Marine Corps, recognising their continued dedication in carrying forward the force's traditions and values.





Separately, Gor recently underscored the growing India-US partnership in tackling transnational drug trafficking, describing the success of Operation Monsoon Thunder as a strong example of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.





The operation, carried out by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), dismantled an Indian module of a transnational drug trafficking network allegedly supplying psychotropic and opioid drugs to consumers in the United States.





The crackdown led to six arrests across four Indian cities and resulted in the identification of around 3,000 parcels containing nearly 500,000 tablets that had been shipped to the US, underscoring the expanding cooperation between New Delhi and Washington on security and law-enforcement matters.





ANI







