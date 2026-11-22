



Reports suggesting that India has proposed allowing military aircraft to use Nepal’s Bagdogra entry point are incorrect, according to sources, who firmly rejected the claims on Sunday.





“There is no such proposal,” sources clarified, dismissing media reports that India had sought permission for military aircraft to use the entry point.





The clarification comes amid discussion over India-Nepal air connectivity ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s State visit to India on November 22-23.





Recent reports had indicated that India was seeking access through Nepal’s airspace for civilian services operating to and from Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal as part of wider conversations on reciprocal air connectivity. However, sources categorically denied assertions relating to military aircraft and reiterated that no such proposal had been put forward by India.





The issue emerged against the backdrop of growing engagement between the two neighbouring countries on connectivity, trade, energy cooperation and cross-border infrastructure. India and Nepal have expanded collaboration in recent years across transport links, power transmission, hydropower development and digital connectivity, while continuing discussions on improving regional air access and aviation networks.





Prime Minister Balendra Shah is arriving in India on Sunday for a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip marks Shah’s first visit to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral overseas visit as Prime Minister.





The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and identify new avenues for cooperation across a range of sectors.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23. The leaders are expected to review India-Nepal ties and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Shah will travel to New Delhi aboard a Nepal Airlines aircraft, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser Kumar Byanjankar and other senior officials.





Nepal Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said the two Prime Ministers will hold delegation-level discussions covering a broad range of bilateral priorities before jointly addressing a press conference.





Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and the accompanying delegation.





Rai stated that the two countries will inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives during the visit.





Talks are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation in trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity and infrastructure development. Both sides are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding in areas including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.





Shah is leading a 34-member official delegation to India. The visit will additionally feature a Nepal-India Business Forum intended to promote Indian investment in Nepal and encourage partnerships between businesses from both countries.





In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs described India and Nepal as close neighbours whose friendly relationship is anchored in historical, cultural and civilisational links, alongside deep people-to-people ties.





The ministry noted that bilateral cooperation continues to expand across trade, development partnership, energy, water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, reflecting the growing breadth of engagement between the two nations.





ANI







