



The Ministry of Defence has sought a 20% increase in capital expenditure allocation on a compounded annual growth rate basis this year, building on the 22% rise it received last year Economic Times reported





The move is aimed at accelerating military procurement, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and enabling the signing of another record value of defence contracts.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the ministry's focus remains on securing a higher capital expenditure outlay because of its multiplier effect on the wider economy. He noted that increased contract awards would provide a much stronger demand signal to industry while supporting the government's broader indigenisation agenda.





India's defence capital expenditure budget for FY27 has been set at ₹2.19 lakh crore. According to Singh, the government is combining higher investment with an expanded procurement pipeline to sustain growth in the domestic defence sector.





The Defence Secretary also expressed confidence that India would achieve its defence export target of ₹50,000 crore at least one year ahead of schedule. He said the country's defence products are now being exported to around 80 nations, ranging from artillery systems and bulletproof jackets to other advanced military equipment.





Highlighting the increasing maturity of India's defence industry, Singh said growing international acceptance of domestically developed technologies and equipment has strengthened export prospects. He added, "There will be fairly significant export of platforms as well," signalling expectations of larger and more sophisticated defence systems entering overseas markets.





The emphasis on exports comes amid a broader push to expand India's defence manufacturing base, reduce import dependency and position the country as a major supplier of military equipment globally.





Separately, the Commerce Ministry expects the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement to become operational during the first half of the next calendar year. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India is actively pursuing partnerships with complementary economies where market opportunities and strategic interests align.





Commenting on the trade deficit, Agrawal said lower imports of gold and other precious metals have helped contain external imbalances this year. While such imports have typically ranged between $50 billion and $60 billion annually, higher duties and changing market conditions have slowed purchases.





He suggested that gold imports could finish the year in the region of $30 billion to $40 billion, which he described as manageable. "There will be some trade which will carry on. We don't produce a lot of gold. But I think, with $20-30 billion, this year we will end up around $30-35-40 billion of gold import," he said.





Agrawal also stated that India remains on course to reach $1 trillion in exports this year. "We are looking at new markets and geographies in a big way to make our export supply chains are more resilient," he said, underscoring efforts to diversify export destinations and strengthen trade resilience.





Meanwhile, the government expects to achieve its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity before the 2030 deadline. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said only around 45 GW of additional capacity is required over the coming years to reach the goal.





Sarangi indicated that the current pace of capacity additions suggests the milestone could be achieved ahead of schedule. He added that renewable energy will continue to play an important role in providing affordable electricity while supporting India's long-term clean energy transition.





Agencies







