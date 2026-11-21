



Captain Nicholas DeLeo, Commanding Officer of the US Navy aircraft carrier USS George Washington, has expressed confidence that India and the United States can further strengthen their maritime partnership through additional joint naval exercises in the years ahead.





Speaking aboard the aircraft carrier during the visit of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the Indian Ocean, DeLeo highlighted the long-standing military cooperation between the two countries and said he was keen to deepen engagement with the Indian Navy.





“The US military and the Indian military have worked together in the past. Today, it is a true privilege to have the US Ambassador to India visiting the USS George Washington. I think that demonstrates our partnership with the great country of India. I certainly look forward to working with our partners and friends in the Indian Navy in the future,” DeLeo said.





The US Navy officer also emphasised the versatility of the carrier strike group, noting that operational flexibility remains a core strength of the force. He pointed to the ship’s recent redeployment from another theatre to the US Fifth Fleet area of operations as an example of its ability to adapt rapidly to evolving requirements.





“We have a tremendously capable ship. We are very flexible, and we train to be flexible. As you know, we came from another region to the Fifth Fleet area of operations, and we did that quite smoothly. So, flexibility is what we train for,” he stated.





DeLeo said that the two navies already have a strong record of cooperation through bilateral and multilateral exercises, adding that there is considerable room for further expansion.





“We have certainly conducted many exercises in the past, and I believe there is potential for more in the future between the Indian and US navies. We are very happy that we had a delegation from India on board today, along with the US Ambassador to India. We are very excited to host them. They had a great opportunity to see some of the military capabilities of this vessel. So, it is a really exciting day for both countries,” he added.





The remarks coincided with Ambassador Gor’s visit to USS George Washington, during which he and his delegation observed a Carrier Air Wing 5 air power demonstration from the flight deck and participated in a working lunch with senior naval leaders.





According to the US Seventh Fleet, the visit came shortly after Carrier Strike Group Five returned to the Seventh Fleet area of operations following deployments in the US Central Command region. The strike group has since resumed routine missions supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, a strategic objective repeatedly emphasised by Washington and regional partners.





During the visit, Gor underscored the growing importance of defence cooperation between India and the United States, particularly through enhanced interoperability, joint exercises and information-sharing initiatives.





In a message posted on X, the Ambassador thanked Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames and Captain Nicholas DeLeo for hosting him aboard the carrier and praised the professionalism of the crew.





“A special thank you to Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames and Captain Nicholas DeLeo for welcoming me aboard USS George Washington today! Your leadership and the professionalism of your sailors represent the very best of the United States Navy. Proud to see it first hand!”





Gor also stressed the relationship between military capability and diplomacy, arguing that both are essential to maintaining regional stability and security.





“As the leading proponent of Peace through Strength, President Trump believes the strength of our Sailors at sea gives us decisive options. Diplomacy gives those options purpose. When unmatched naval power and purposeful diplomacy work in unison with trusted partners, like India, real security is created!”





USS George Washington serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, one of the US Navy’s principal forward-deployed formations in the Indo-Pacific. The group is tasked with strengthening alliances, deterring potential aggression, preserving freedom of navigation and reassuring regional partners of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.





The strike group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), guided-missile destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS John Finn (DDG 114), as well as Carrier Air Wing 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15.





Operating across the Indo-Pacific, the formation plays a central role in supporting regional security, maintaining open sea lanes and reinforcing strategic stability alongside allies and partners, including India.





ANI







