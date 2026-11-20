



With the Ministry of Defence reportedly expected to grant Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for UNICORN-related arrangements by February 2027, debate is growing over whether India should proceed with the project in its present form.





At first glance, the India-Japan UNICORN initiative appears attractive. The system is designed to improve the stealth characteristics of naval platforms by integrating multiple communications and sensor functions into a single mast, reducing radar reflectivity and simplifying topside arrangements on warships.





However, the broader strategic implications warrant closer scrutiny.





The most significant concern is that the UNICORN project is increasingly being viewed alongside Japan’s Mogami-class frigate proposal. While Japan has offered design rights, technology transfer and possible construction in Indian shipyards, the platform is fundamentally built around three major American systems: the Mk 45 naval gun, MK-41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) and SeaRAM.





The Indian Navy operates none of these systems.





Instead, India has spent decades developing and integrating an indigenous naval weapons ecosystem centred on Indian vertical launch systems, the BrahMos supersonic missile and the MRSAM air-defence architecture. This combination is already proven across multiple frontline warships and forms the backbone of India's naval combat capability.





Replacing or restructuring this established ecosystem to accommodate American-origin systems would create substantial logistical, operational and financial complications.





Such a move would also run against the spirit of defence self-reliance that has increasingly guided Indian military procurement decisions. India has invested heavily in indigenous missile integration, domestic combat management systems and locally developed shipborne technologies. Adopting a platform optimised around foreign weapon suites risks undermining these gains.





Proponents argue that Japanese technology could be adapted for Indian requirements. Yet adaptation itself is neither simple nor inexpensive. Integrating BrahMos, MRSAM and indigenous launch systems into a foreign-designed platform would require extensive redesign, testing and validation, potentially eroding the very advantages cited in favour of the project.





There are also concerns regarding long-term dependence. American-origin subsystems could introduce supply-chain vulnerabilities, future upgrade restrictions and greater reliance on external vendors. By contrast, India's existing naval architecture provides significantly greater control over maintenance, upgrades and operational sovereignty.





The UNICORN mast technology itself offers genuine advantages in stealth and communications integration. Nevertheless, India may be better served by selectively absorbing relevant technologies while avoiding broader commitments that could force compromises elsewhere in the naval ecosystem.





The Indian Navy already possesses a mature indigenous weapons stack that has been developed specifically for national requirements. Introducing foreign combat-system dependencies merely to accommodate a platform designed around different operational assumptions may generate more problems than benefits.





Japan's willingness to cooperate on advanced naval technology deserves recognition, and technology exchange can strengthen bilateral ties. Yet strategic partnerships should complement, not replace, established indigenous capabilities.





For this reason, proceeding with UNICORN-linked arrangements without clearly safeguarding India's indigenous weapons architecture would be difficult to justify. If the project ultimately requires the Navy to move away from its proven combination of Indian VLS, BrahMos and MRSAM, then the rationale becomes considerably weaker.





In the final analysis, India's naval modernisation should prioritise continuity, interoperability and self-reliance. A proven Indian combat stack already exists.





Abandoning or diluting it in favour of an architecture centred on foreign systems makes little strategic sense and could ultimately weaken, rather than strengthen, India's long-term maritime capabilities.





Agencies







