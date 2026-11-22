



Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, said Delhi's identity has been enriched rather than weakened by the arrival of different civilisations, describing the city as a place that has absorbed diverse influences and emerged stronger over time.





Speaking at the inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, Malik emphasised the value of cultural diversity, distinct identities and the free exchange of ideas among societies.





Reflecting on Delhi's historical evolution, he said the city had not been diminished by people or civilisations arriving from elsewhere. Instead, it had expanded, flourished and grown stronger through centuries of interaction and cultural assimilation.





Leading Pakistan's delegation at the three-day gathering, Malik chose to deliver his remarks in Urdu, explaining that speaking English so close to the resting place of renowned poet Mirza Ghalib felt inappropriate.





"It felt quite strange to sit here, just a few miles from Ghalib's grave, and speak in English. So my heart felt that today I should speak the voice of my heart to you in Urdu," he said.





Drawing on Ghalib's life and literary legacy, Malik noted that the poet, whose grandfather came from Samarkand and who is buried near Nizamuddin in Delhi, regarded himself as a great Persian poet. Yet, according to Malik, Ghalib achieved worldwide recognition through his Urdu poetry.





"And how strange it is that Ghalib... who considered himself a great poet of Persian, is recognised today by the entire world because of Urdu," he remarked.





Malik also highlighted the rich literary traditions of Delhi, Lucknow and Lahore, describing them as enduring centres of poetry, literature and culture. He said Ghalib's style of expression remained uniquely influential despite the abundance of celebrated literary voices across the region.





Linking those reflections to the event's theme, he said the forum represented an opportunity to celebrate diversity while allowing different cultures and identities to retain their individuality.





"So, it is this very diversity that you have invited us to celebrate. This is what you termed as the conversation of civilisations, that is, the Dialogue of Civilisations," he said.





Explaining his understanding of dialogue, Malik referred to the Greek roots of the term, stating that it signified a free flow of meaning and ideas across civilisations.





"In Greek origin, in 'dialogue', 'dia' means 'through', and 'logos' means 'meaning' or 'ideas'. So what does a dialogue amount to? A 'free flow of meaning through us, across civilisations.' That is what dialogue truly is," he said.





He argued that genuine dialogue can only exist when diversity and distinct identities are acknowledged and respected.





According to Malik, civilizational engagement involves numerous voices and identities participating in an open exchange of ideas, perspectives and cultural experiences.





The minister also invoked the work of philosopher-poet Allama Iqbal, referring to the writer's imaginative journey to Paradise alongside Mawlana Rumi. He used the example to illustrate how intellectual and cultural exchanges can transcend both geography and centuries.





Malik noted that nearly six centuries separated Iqbal and Rumi, yet the former imagined the celebrated scholar and poet as his companion in a spiritual and intellectual voyage.





Using Iqbal's narrative, he described two ways of understanding oneself: through one's own perspective or through the perspective of others.





"One is our own perspective, meaning we continue to perceive ourselves solely through our own eyes. And the other perspective is one where we perceive ourselves through someone else's eyes," he said.





He concluded by linking that idea to the international gathering in New Delhi, stating that participants were viewing themselves through each other's perspectives and experiences.





"So today, we are looking at ourselves through the lens of all of you, through the eyes of all of you, and from the perspective of all of you," Malik said.





The SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, hosted by India from November 20 to 22, has brought together representatives from SCO member states, observer countries and dialogue partners. The event is focused on exploring shared civilizational heritage, promoting cultural exchanges, strengthening mutual understanding and enhancing people-to-people connections across the region.





Malik arrived in India on Friday and was received at the airport by Pakistan High Commission Chargé d'Affaires Saad Warraich. The visit marks the first trip by a Pakistani minister to India in three years, underscoring the significance of the forum as a platform for cultural engagement and regional dialogue.





ANI







