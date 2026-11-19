



India is intensifying efforts to strengthen its semiconductor and advanced technology ecosystem as part of its Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is playing a central role in accelerating indigenous capabilities in semiconductor design, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced defence technologies, while bringing laboratory innovations closer to commercial and industrial deployment.





Semiconductors have become strategically important because they underpin modern defence systems, telecommunications networks, artificial intelligence platforms, navigation technologies, surveillance infrastructure and aerospace applications. As a result, expanding domestic expertise in these areas is increasingly linked to India's national security priorities, technological self-reliance and long-term economic development goals.





At the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 27 to 29 October, DRDO organised a dedicated session focusing on semiconductors and next-generation chip technologies.





The event brought together industry leaders, researchers, academic institutions and indigenous chip-development organisations to explore opportunities in advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing.





The session was chaired by Distinguished Scientist and Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems Dr BK Das. Discussions centred on artificial intelligence System-on-Chips (SoCs), silicon-edge intelligence and emerging microprocessor technologies. Participants also examined ways to strengthen collaboration between DRDO, Indian industry and Start-Ups to accelerate indigenous chip innovation and commercialisation.





Among the technologies presented were Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) and Gallium Nitride (GaN)-based Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), Multi-Chip Modules and Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPAs) developed by DRDO's Solid State Physics Laboratory in Delhi.





These advanced semiconductor components are critical for high-performance radar systems, electronic warfare platforms and missile technologies. MMICs support high-frequency, high-power electronic applications, while infrared focal plane arrays enable missile imaging systems capable of detecting and tracking targets during the terminal phase of flight.





The exhibition also featured Short-Wave Infrared, Mid-Wave Infrared and Long-Wave Infrared technologies, highlighting the steady expansion of India's indigenous expertise in infrared sensing and advanced defence electronics.





Beyond conventional semiconductor technologies, DRDO showcased a broad portfolio of emerging innovations, including scramjet propulsion systems, neuromorphic accelerators, Photonic Integrated Circuits, Quantum Random Number Generators, laser proximity sensors, advanced communications technologies, quantum-system prototypes, energy-management solutions and protective equipment for military personnel.





Neuromorphic accelerators attracted particular attention because they replicate aspects of the human brain's processing architecture, offering the potential for highly efficient computing, rapid pattern recognition and real-time artificial intelligence applications.





Photonic integrated circuits are also gaining prominence globally for their ability to transmit and process information using light, enabling faster and more energy-efficient communications and computing platforms.





India's quantum technology ambitions received a significant boost on 24 September when DRDO signed its first high-value deep-tech project agreement with Zero mK India Private Limited, a Rajasthan-based Start-Up located in Alwar.





The agreement was signed under DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme and focuses on the indigenous development of a 20 millikelvin dilution refrigerator for quantum applications. The project marks the first high-value initiative funded through a dedicated corpus of ₹500 Crores approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Dilution refrigerators are highly specialised cryogenic systems capable of achieving temperatures close to absolute zero. Such ultra-low-temperature conditions are essential for operating and testing specific categories of quantum computers, particularly superconducting quantum processors that require stable cryogenic environments to function effectively.





The initiative is expected to strengthen domestic capabilities in advanced cryogenic engineering, reduce dependence on imported technologies and provide new opportunities for Indian deep-tech Start-Ups to participate in strategically important technology development.





The project also complements the National Quantum Mission, approved in April 2023 with an allocation of ₹6,003.65 Crores. The mission seeks to establish indigenous expertise in quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensing and advanced quantum materials, positioning India among the countries investing heavily in next-generation quantum infrastructure.





DRDO's efforts are closely aligned with the broader national objective of establishing a comprehensive semiconductor manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.





In July 2026, the Union Cabinet approved SEMICON 2.0 with a financial outlay of ₹1,27,500 Crores. The initiative expands national ambitions across chip design, fabrication, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, advanced packaging, materials development, research and development, and talent creation.





The first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, launched in December 2021 with an allocation of ₹76,000 Crores, secured approval for 12 projects across six states. These projects involved investments exceeding ₹1.64 lakh Crores, with five facilities having entered commercial production by October 2026.





The mission has also contributed to the growth of India's semiconductor innovation ecosystem. A total of 105 Start-Ups have received access to electronic design automation tools, while 24 Start-Ups have secured financial support.





Through the Chips to Start-Up initiative, 332 institutions have gained access to chip-design tools and approximately 70,000 students have received specialised training, helping to build a pipeline of semiconductor talent for the future.





On 6 November, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the SEMICON 2.0 web application portal and announced 12 additional approvals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, further strengthening the country's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.





India's semiconductor research infrastructure is also supported by institutions including the Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre, the Semiconductor Technology and Applied Research Centre and the Semiconductor Laboratory. These organisations contribute to the development of specialised semiconductor devices, micro-electromechanical systems and silicon-processing technologies.





The convergence of DRDO-led semiconductor research, government-backed manufacturing initiatives and collaboration with domestic industry and Start-Ups reflects a coordinated effort to build capabilities across the entire advanced technology value chain.





Indigenous semiconductors and specialised electronic components are increasingly vital for defence systems that demand high levels of reliability, precision and performance in challenging operational environments.





Simultaneously, investments in artificial intelligence, photonics and quantum technologies are expected to generate wider benefits across communications, computing, aerospace, scientific research and industrial applications.





As India advances towards its Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 objectives, strengthening domestic expertise in semiconductors, quantum technologies and critical research infrastructure is becoming a pivotal element of the nation's long-term technological, industrial and strategic development agenda.





Agencies







