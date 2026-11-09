



Gadi Eisenkot has pledged to usher in a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" after formally receiving the mandate from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government.





Speaking after the ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, the Yashar Party leader said Israel required fresh leadership capable of uniting a deeply divided society and addressing a series of grave national challenges.





In a message following the appointment, Eisenkot declared: "Israel needs a new government. Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era - an era of Zionism, solidarity, and friendship." He acknowledged the scale of the task ahead but said he believed success remained achievable, adding: "Israel must win. And I will do everything to make that happen."





President Herzog awarded Eisenkot the mandate after consultations with political parties represented in the 120-seat Knesset. Herzog noted that Eisenkot had received the clear backing of a majority of lawmakers as the politician most likely to form a coalition, despite Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud remaining the largest single party in parliament.





The President expressed hope that the incoming administration, if successfully formed, would help heal divisions across Israeli society and represent both supporters of the outgoing government and those aligned with the opposition.





Eisenkot said his immediate objective would be to establish a broad-based national emergency government capable of tackling Israel's security, diplomatic and domestic difficulties. He stressed that achieving such a coalition would require "creative and unconventional political moves".





Warning against further political deadlock, he said Israel could not afford additional rounds of elections or prolonged uncertainty during a period of national strain.





The Yashar leader extended an open invitation to all parliamentary factions to participate in coalition talks, regardless of their political background. He stated: "My door is open and my hand is extended, wholeheartedly and willingly, to anyone who understands the gravity of this moment and is prepared to take courageous action for the State of Israel."





In a direct appeal to members of Likud and Religious Zionism, Eisenkot argued that if they genuinely supported national unity, they should be prepared to back a government led by him. He insisted that unity was not a political bargaining tool but rather "a supreme value that embodies genuine partnership".





At the same time, he warned prospective partners against allowing personal ambitions to derail coalition negotiations, saying that anyone who obstructed the formation of a government for personal reasons rather than substantive concerns would be judged harshly by history.





Eisenkot acknowledged that coalition-building would demand compromises from all sides and that no party would be able to implement its entire electoral agenda. He pledged to conduct negotiations with patience, humility and determination, while remaining committed to "a Jewish, democratic, egalitarian, liberal and secure Israel".





The former Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff now faces the difficult challenge of transforming parliamentary support into a viable governing coalition. Under Israeli law, he has 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension granted by the President if required.





During the presidential consultations, parties representing 67 Knesset members recommended Eisenkot, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers declined to endorse either candidate.





Eisenkot's support came from the 48-seat Jewish-led opposition bloc, including Yashar, Together, The Democrats and Yisrael Beiteinu, alongside the eight-member Ra'am party and the 11-seat Joint List. The backing of the two Arab-led parties proved decisive in securing his parliamentary majority during consultations.





However, significant obstacles remain. Differences have emerged between Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman regarding the structure of a future coalition and the extent to which Arab-led parties should play a role in supporting a government.





Liberman has rejected the idea of supporting either a minority administration or a coalition dependent on Arab-led parties, limiting Eisenkot's potential pathways to a parliamentary majority. Reports indicate the two leaders are expected to meet to address their disagreements and coordinate the opposition bloc's strategy.





Eisenkot is also expected to hold discussions with B'Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett as efforts continue to expand support for a prospective coalition. In a notable political shift, Liberman has reportedly signalled openness to negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties, despite years of opposition to such cooperation. He has also suggested that some Likud lawmakers could potentially break ranks with Netanyahu's bloc.





That position has prompted criticism from some political rivals, who accuse Liberman of hampering Eisenkot's coalition efforts because of his own prime ministerial ambitions. Liberman has rejected those allegations.





With the mandate now formally in his hands, Eisenkot begins a crucial period of coalition negotiations, seeking to bridge ideological divides and convert his consultation victory into a functioning government capable of navigating one of the most challenging periods in Israel's recent history.





ANI







