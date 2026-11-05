



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France’s Naval Group have advanced discussions on the future of their long-standing submarine partnership, with senior executives from both sides meeting during EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris.





MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt. Jagmohan held talks with Naval Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pierre Éric Pommellet to examine the next phase of India-France submarine cooperation, reflecting continued engagement between the two organisations on undersea warfare capabilities and industrial collaboration.





The discussions centred on an additional submarine project and efforts to further increase indigenous content, reinforcing India’s broader objective of strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and expanding local industrial participation in complex naval programmes.





Both sides also reviewed maintenance and supply chain management requirements for the Indian Navy’s Kalvari-class submarine fleet. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing lifecycle support measures and improving operational availability, ensuring that the submarines remain mission-ready through sustained logistical and technical backing.





The MDL-Naval Group partnership has already resulted in the delivery of six Kalvari-class submarines to the Indian Navy. Built in India with technology transferred from France’s Scorpène-class design, the submarines have become a key component of the Navy’s conventional underwater fleet and have contributed significantly to the growth of India’s submarine construction expertise.





The collaboration continues to play an important role in advancing India’s submarine-building capabilities while supporting the development of a domestic industrial ecosystem involving local suppliers, specialised manufacturing facilities and long-term support infrastructure.





The meeting also highlighted ongoing discussions on future submarine cooperation and the provision of enduring support for the Kalvari-class fleet. Such cooperation aligns with the broader strategic defence relationship between India and France, which has expanded across multiple naval and aerospace domains in recent years.





Held from 3 to 6 November 2026 in Paris, EURONAVAL is among the world's leading naval defence exhibitions, bringing together naval industry leaders, shipbuilders, defence manufacturers and military representatives to discuss emerging maritime requirements and technological developments.





No final agreement was announced following the meeting, and neither project order values nor implementation timelines were disclosed. However, the engagement underscores the intent of both MDL and Naval Group to continue exploring opportunities for deeper submarine cooperation and enhanced fleet support.





Agencies







