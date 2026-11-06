



India will develop its own tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) if China refuses to supply them, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said, signalling New Delhi's determination to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign technology.





Speaking at the Young Leaders Discourse Forum at Kirori Mal College in Delhi, Goyal stressed that India would not compromise its strategic interests to gain access to critical technology.





"If they don't give us tunnel-boring machines, we will develop them in India. India is not someone who will give in," he said.





His remarks come after China introduced new export-licensing requirements for tunnel-boring machines and related equipment. The restrictions are expected to affect supplies of machinery widely used in major infrastructure projects, including railway, metro and highway tunnels.





Goyal made it clear that India does not seek confrontation with China and remains open to maintaining constructive ties.





"India doesn't want to spoil relations with anyone, even with China. Our relationship is good even today. If there are no more hurdles that come up, then the relationship will get better," he said.





The minister also pointed to India's response to earlier Chinese restrictions on rare earth materials, arguing that the country chose innovation rather than dependence.





"When they stopped rare earths, we did not go begging to them. I had a meeting with all of our Start-Ups and encouraged them that why can't we make our motors without rare earths," Goyal said.





According to the minister, several Indian Start-Ups have already begun developing and producing rare-earth-free motors while maintaining comparable performance and efficiency.





Rare earth elements remain vital for a range of strategic industries, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defence equipment. China's dominant position in global rare earth processing has prompted India to accelerate efforts to build domestic alternatives and strengthen supply-chain resilience.





The government's broader self-reliance push has also gathered momentum in the tunnel-boring machine sector. Senior ministers have previously indicated that India is expanding its capability to design, manufacture and maintain increasingly sophisticated TBMs domestically.





Goyal's comments underscore a wider policy approach centred on technological self-sufficiency, domestic innovation and strategic independence, while continuing diplomatic and economic engagement with global partners, including China.





Agencies







