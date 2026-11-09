



Deep-tech aerospace Start-Up Aerolaunch India successfully conducted a high-altitude balloon flight, carrying a miniature car bonnet coated with CarzSpa AutoFresh's Aegis XG series paint protection film to an altitude of 21 km above Earth.





The mission, designated HAB0226, was launched on 1 November 2026 to celebrate CarzSpa's 20th anniversary, testing the advanced automotive coating under extreme stratospheric environmental conditions.





During the two-hour near-space flight, the payload experienced harsh atmospheric hazards, including sub-zero temperatures dropping to -50°C and heightened exposure to intense ultraviolet radiation.





Following its stratospheric ascent, the payload descended under a recovery system and safely touched down near Melkangayan Kuppam, situated approximately 30 km from the launch site, where it was successfully retrieved by the Aerolaunch India field team.





Post-flight evaluation confirmed that the Aegis XG film maintained complete structural integrity without any visible physical degradation or surface coating alterations despite the severe atmospheric stress.





Founded in 2021 by HemPrasath and Shree Ranganathan, Aerolaunch India provides dedicated near-space testing platforms capable of reaching altitudes up to 35 km for scientific research, defence applications, and commercial branding programs.





"For our 20th anniversary, we wanted to show what our Aegis XG film is made of," a CarzSpa spokesperson stated. "Seeing it travel to near space with Aerolaunch India is a proud moment for everyone at CarzSpa, and for the 2.5 million car owners who have trusted us with their paint."





The successful mission highlights the growing capability of Indian Start-Ups to conduct complex stratospheric material research and environmental validation flights within the expanding commercial space sector.





Agencies







