



Security agencies across Telangana have been placed on heightened alert after authorities received a threatening email claiming that a 26/11-style terrorist attack would be carried out in Hyderabad, with the sender warning of large-scale casualties.





The email, carrying the title “Lashkar-e-Taiba”, allegedly originated from an individual claiming links to the banned terrorist organisation. It threatened bomb blasts at Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station, and stated an intention to kill at least 300 people.





According to the threat message, the planned attack was purportedly intended to mirror the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The sender further claimed the threat was linked to avenging the deaths of leader Lateef Bhat and other associates, whom they alleged had been killed by the Indian Army.





Following receipt of the email, police authorities immediately initiated precautionary measures and intensified security arrangements across the city.





Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat urged residents not to pay attention to rumours, stating that precautionary security measures had been put in place without delay after the threat was received.





Anti-sabotage inspections were conducted at the locations specifically mentioned in the email, while visible policing was strengthened to reassure the public and safeguard key areas.





Cyber Crime Police have launched efforts to trace the origin of the message and identify those responsible for sending it. Investigators are examining digital leads as part of the ongoing probe.





Police have appealed to citizens to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified information. Members of the public have also been requested to immediately contact emergency services by dialling 112 if they observe any suspicious individuals, activities, or unattended objects.





Authorities stressed that police personnel remain on round-the-clock alert and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents across Hyderabad.





The threat comes as security agencies remain particularly vigilant ahead of the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, an event that continues to shape counter-terror preparedness and security protocols across major Indian cities.





Agencies







