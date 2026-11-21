



India has approached Qatari authorities to obtain an update on the health condition of retired Indian Navy Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who remains in detention in Doha, amid reports that he was recently hospitalised.





Speaking at a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government had taken note of media reports concerning Tiwari's health and had raised the matter with Qatari officials.





"Yes, we have seen some media reports on his health condition. We have gotten in touch with the Qatari authorities so as to ascertain his well-being, as also to impress upon them that if there is a requirement of him getting proper medical attention, that should be given to him," Jaiswal said.





The MEA stated that it understood Tiwari had recently been admitted to hospital and was seeking further details regarding his medical condition. Jaiswal reiterated that India remains committed to supporting the former naval officer and is maintaining contact with both his family and Qatari authorities.





"We also understand that he was recently hospitalised, and we are seeking further details in regard to his medical condition. Just to say that we remain committed to doing our best for Commander Tiwari, and we are in touch with his family members as well as the Qatari authorities," he added.





The spokesperson also clarified confusion surrounding separate legal proceedings involving Tiwari. He stressed that the relief granted to him in a financial misappropriation case earlier this year is unrelated to the case for which he remains imprisoned.





"Let me make it very clear, please don't conflate two issues. The court judgement that you are talking about, that's a separate March 12th court judgment. He was sentenced by Qatar's Court of Cassation along with Omani owner and other Qatari officer.





This judgment came in February of 2026. The other case that you are referring of March 12th, that's a separate case in which he has been given relief," Jaiswal said.





According to the MEA, Tiwari continues to remain in detention in connection with the case adjudicated by Qatar's Court of Cassation in February 2026. Officials emphasised that the proceedings in which he received relief following India's intervention are entirely separate from the case that resulted in his imprisonment.





Tiwari, who hails from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was among eight retired Indian Navy personnel arrested in Qatar in August 2022 while working for a private company. The group faced espionage allegations and was initially sentenced to death.





In a significant development, Qatar's Court of Appeal commuted the death sentences to prison terms in December 2023, allowing the men to challenge the verdict further. Subsequently, in February 2024, Qatar's Emir granted a pardon to all eight former naval officers.





Seven of the eight men returned to India soon after the pardon. However, Tiwari remained in Doha because of a travel ban reportedly linked to allegations of financial irregularities associated with his former employer.





Despite the royal pardon in the espionage case, Tiwari has continued to face legal challenges in Qatar. His prolonged detention, combined with reports of hospitalisation, has renewed concerns regarding his welfare and prompted fresh diplomatic engagement from New Delhi.





The Indian government has repeatedly stated that it is closely monitoring developments, extending all possible assistance to Tiwari and remaining engaged with both his family and the Qatari authorities as the matter continues.





Agencies







