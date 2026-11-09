

India’s drive to field an advanced stealth fighter is increasingly tied to one of the most demanding technological challenges in military aviation: developing a powerful fighter jet engine domestically.

During a visit to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Koraput division in Odisha, earlier last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed that genuine aerospace sovereignty depends on India mastering indigenous propulsion technology, particularly for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program.

Speaking at a unit, Singh underlined the importance of establishing a robust domestic propulsion ecosystem. He said self-reliance in aero-engine technology is essential if India is to secure long-term control over critical aerospace capabilities.

A proposed high-thrust fighter engine initiative, estimated at roughly ₹5,000 crore, is intended to strengthen India’s expertise in advanced propulsion technologies.

The effort will be supported by the indigenisation of critical raw materials in collaboration with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), alongside plans to establish India’s first indigenous high-thrust engine testing facility.





Although the AMCA is being developed as India’s next-generation stealth combat aircraft, domestic production of the airframe alone would not guarantee technological independence. Aero-engines remain among the most complex systems in aerospace engineering, demanding expertise in advanced materials, metallurgy, precision manufacturing, cooling technologies, testing regimes and quality assurance. Singh identified these areas as fundamental to creating a sustainable indigenous engine capability.





India’s engine ambitions are also being advanced through international partnerships. Recent developments indicate that SAFRAN and the Defence Research and Development Organisation are moving towards co-developing a clean-sheet fighter engine, with technology transfer covering critical areas such as hot-section technologies and advanced turbine systems.





The envisioned engine is expected to fall within the 120-140 kN thrust class, a capability regarded as essential for future AMCA variants.





Such collaboration would mark a significant shift from previous arrangements centred on licensed production or modifications of foreign designs. Instead, the objective is to build a genuinely domestic design, manufacturing and maintenance ecosystem capable of supporting future combat aircraft for decades.





However, developing a world-class fighter engine remains a complex and lengthy undertaking. Success will require sustained funding, specialised testing infrastructure, highly skilled engineers and a reliable industrial supply chain capable of consistently producing critical components to exacting standards. No definitive delivery timeline has yet been established for an AMCA engine under the proposed ₹5,000-crore initiative.





Singh called for greater participation from private industry, Start-Ups, small and medium enterprises, universities and research institutions. He urged HAL to transform Koraput from an engine production centre into a broader aerospace industrial hub capable of nurturing innovation across the entire propulsion sector.





"The goal is not simply to assemble more engines, but to build domestic expertise across design, materials, production, testing and lifecycle support."





For the AMCA program, that distinction could prove decisive. While Koraput’s milestones demonstrate decades of accumulated manufacturing and overhaul experience, the real challenge lies in translating that foundation into a fully indigenous high-thrust fighter engine that can be designed, tested, certified and produced at scale.





The long-term success of India’s stealth fighter ambitions may ultimately depend on whether that objective can be realised.





Agencies







