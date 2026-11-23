



India has recorded a significant achievement in indigenous military technology with the successful test-firing of the JWALA MK-1 autonomous Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) Micro-Missile System by IG Defence at Pokhran, Rajasthan.





Described by the company as India's first autonomous CUAS micro-missile system, JWALA MK-1 is designed to strengthen the nation's ability to counter emerging drone threats through a fully indigenous solution. The successful trial represents an important milestone in the development of advanced next-generation counter-drone capabilities.





The system is powered by GRID, IG Defence's integrated battle-management architecture, enabling rapid threat detection, tracking and engagement. The missile is intended to provide an autonomous hard-kill capability against hostile unmanned aerial systems, an area of growing importance as drone warfare continues to evolve.





JWALA MK-1 has an operational engagement range of up to 5 km and is engineered to neutralise hostile drones across a broad flight envelope. The system can engage targets at altitudes ranging from 50 metres to 5,000 metres, allowing it to counter both low-flying and higher-altitude aerial threats.





According to IG Defence, the missile employs a dual-pulse solid rocket motor with fin control, providing the performance required for rapid interception missions. It is also designed to deliver high accuracy, with a claimed circular error probability of less than two metres at maximum range.





The interceptor carries a pre-fragmented high-explosive warhead equipped with a proximity fuze. This configuration enables it to destroy drone targets through a hard-kill mechanism rather than relying solely on electronic countermeasures.





The weapon system is planned around a truck-mounted multi-canister launcher, giving operators mobility and the capacity to deploy multiple interceptors during sustained counter-drone operations. The company states that reaction time from target detection to missile launch is less than seven seconds, a critical factor when facing fast-moving and low-flying unmanned threats.





The successful Pokhran test marks a major step towards operational deployment and highlights the growing role of indigenous private-sector innovation in India's defence sector. It also supports the country's broader objective of strengthening self-reliance in advanced military technologies under the Make in India initiative.





IG Defence has indicated that the programme has already developed key subsystems, including seeker and target-acquisition elements, avionics, electronics packages and the warhead assembly. The latest test validates the system's core technologies and paves the way for further development and integration activities.





With drone threats increasingly shaping modern battlefields, systems such as JWALA MK-1 are expected to play an important role in protecting military installations, strategic assets and critical infrastructure while enhancing India's layered air-defence capabilities.





Agencies







