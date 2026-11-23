



Pune-based deep-tech firm olee.space has secured a contract from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the research and development arm of India’s Ministry of Defence, to develop what is being presented as India’s first laser-link drone communication system.





Under the agreement, the company will design and build indigenous Free Space Optical Communication (FSOC) terminals for both airborne and ground-based applications.





The project is expected to be completed within 18 months and will incorporate automatic Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking (PAT) technology, a critical capability for maintaining stable communications with moving aerial platforms.





The new system is intended to provide secure, high-speed, two-way data transfer between drones and ground stations. Its architecture combines a tripod-mounted ground terminal with a compact optical payload fitted to a drone, creating a high-bandwidth, full-duplex communications link across extended line-of-sight distances.





Unlike conventional radio-frequency links, the system relies on laser-based optical communications. Data is transmitted through a highly focused beam of light, enabling significantly greater resistance to interception and electronic warfare measures.





The importance of such technology has been underscored by recent battlefield developments. During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, extensive radio jamming forced the growing use of fibre-optic guided drones, which maintained connectivity through physical cables trailing behind them. While such cables are resistant to jamming, they introduce operational drawbacks, including restricted range and the risk of entanglement or breakage.





Laser communications seek to overcome those limitations by delivering many of the advantages associated with fibre-optic networks without requiring a physical connection between the drone and its control station.





This approach offers extremely high data throughput while reducing vulnerability to radio-frequency interference.





Industry experts have increasingly highlighted Free Space Optical Communication as a promising technology for next-generation military and aerospace networks. In addition to supporting resilient drone operations, such systems could eventually contribute to secure communications across a wider range of defence and security applications.





According to olee.space, the narrow optical beam used in laser communications provides fibre-like performance while being exceptionally difficult to intercept. The company also emphasises that the technology is inherently resistant to the radio jamming techniques that have become commonplace in modern conflicts.





“Holding a laser link on a moving drone is one of the hardest problems in communications, and olee.space is one of very few companies globally working on this capability. We launched this program a year ago.





This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action: frontier technology, built in India, competing with the world,” said James, Co-Founder of olee.space.





The contract represents a significant milestone for India’s indigenous defence technology ecosystem and aligns with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to strengthen domestic capabilities in advanced strategic technologies.





By developing sophisticated optical communications technology within the country, the project could help reduce reliance on foreign systems while advancing India’s position in an increasingly important field of military communications.





Agencies







