Chinese naval assets during an exercise in the South-China sea region





The level of public and media attention devoted to the Indo-Pacific has fluctuated over recent years, moving from early enthusiasm and strategic optimism to more critical assessments and, more recently, a quieter phase in geopolitical discourse, analysed S D Pandit of SGL





Yet the reduced prominence of the term should not be mistaken for a decline in the importance of the developments it describes. Naval deployments continue across the region, military capabilities are expanding, maritime trade routes are being reshaped, and governments are making long-term strategic calculations. The Indo-Pacific therefore remains a lasting strategic reality rather than a temporary geopolitical trend.





A persistent weakness in contemporary geopolitical analysis is the tendency to interpret regional developments through the actions of individual leaders or bilateral rivalries. While the policies of US President Donald Trump concerning alliances, tariffs, military commitments and China introduced significant uncertainty into international affairs, the strategic competition between the United States and China predates any single administration.





The foundations of this rivalry lie in deeper structural factors, including China's economic growth, military modernisation and expanding maritime ambitions. Likewise, Japan's defence expansion, Australia's strategic recalibration and the maritime interests of Southeast Asian nations are rooted in their own national histories, security requirements and domestic priorities.





Viewing the Indo-Pacific solely through the prism of Washington-Beijing competition risks overlooking the independent agency of regional states. ASEAN member countries, despite extensive economic ties with China, have generally avoided automatically converting economic dependence into political or military alignment.





Countries such as Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines continue to pursue their own national interests rather than merely responding to the preferences of larger powers. ASEAN's approach is also shaped by the principle of centrality, which places emphasis on sovereignty, freedom of navigation and an inclusive regional order.





For India, strategic autonomy should not be confused with strategic passivity. New Delhi can deepen cooperation with partners such as the United States, Japan and Australia while simultaneously maintaining independent relationships with a broad range of countries.





India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific predates the widespread use of the term itself. The process began with the Look East Policy in the 1990s and evolved into the Act East Policy in 2014. Since then, a series of interconnected initiatives have strengthened India's maritime vision and regional engagement.





The SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, introduced in 2015, highlighted cooperative maritime security and regional development. The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, launched in 2019, established a broader framework for practical cooperation. MAHASAGAR, unveiled in March 2025, further expanded India's approach by promoting mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions.





These initiatives are closely linked to India's wider maritime transformation and defence reforms. SAGARMALA, launched in 2015, focused on port modernisation, coastal connectivity, port-led industrialisation and maritime infrastructure development. Its longer-term ambitions are reflected in SAGARMALA 2.0, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.





Collectively, these programmes demonstrate that India's Indo-Pacific strategy is not limited to military considerations. It also reflects national priorities related to economic growth, maritime infrastructure, connectivity, trade expansion and the development of a globally competitive maritime economy.





The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), bringing together India, the United States, Japan and Australia, has become an important pillar of regional engagement. Emerging from cooperation following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and later diplomatic consultations, the grouping was revived in 2017 and elevated to leaders' level in 2021.





Despite frequent characterisations, the Quad is neither a formal military alliance nor a collective defence arrangement. Its activities extend across maritime domain awareness, critical technologies, resilient supply chains, infrastructure, health security, climate action and disaster response.





Initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, cooperation on critical minerals and semiconductors, and the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership reflect this broader agenda. Ministerial engagements in New Delhi, Manila and Atlanta during 2026 further underscored the organisation's continued focus on economic security, emerging technologies, maritime cooperation and humanitarian response.





For India, the Quad remains an important instrument of Indo-Pacific policy but not the entirety of it. It complements rather than replaces other regional mechanisms and partnerships.





India's expanding defence-industrial base has added another dimension to its regional role. The BrahMos agreement with the Philippines, alongside reports of a possible follow-on arrangement, marks a significant milestone in India's defence exports. Growing defence cooperation with nations including the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam illustrates how indigenous defence production can support regional partnerships while expanding the strategic options available to smaller states.





India's naval modernisation reflects both contemporary ambitions and historical traditions. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj recognised the significance of maritime power centuries ago, establishing a naval force supported by coastal fortifications such as Sindhudurg and Vijaydurg.





Modern efforts to strengthen maritime identity have drawn inspiration from this legacy. The Indian Navy's 2023 Navy Day operational demonstration at Sindhudurg, the adoption of a new naval ensign in 2022 inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal, and subsequent changes to naval insignia and rank traditions illustrate a conscious effort to reconnect with India's maritime heritage.





This historical awareness is increasingly supported by technological and industrial self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat. INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, represents a landmark achievement. The commissioning of INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray in June 2026 expanded domestic capabilities in surface combat operations, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.





The commissioning of INS Samarthak in October 2026 further strengthened indigenous capacity. Built by a private shipyard with more than 75 per cent indigenous content, it became India's first domestically developed multi-purpose vessel of its kind.





However, maritime power extends far beyond major warships and aircraft carriers. Capabilities such as maritime domain awareness, underwater surveillance, anti-submarine operations, satellite monitoring, autonomous systems and integrated communications networks are becoming increasingly critical.





India also benefits from important geographical advantages. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide valuable oversight of approaches to the Strait of Malacca and the eastern Indian Ocean, while the Arabian Sea and routes leading towards the Gulf of Aden remain vital for commercial shipping and energy security.





The future of the Indo-Pacific will not be shaped by military competition alone. Semiconductors, critical minerals, green energy technologies, battery production, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and maritime logistics are emerging as key arenas of geopolitical competition.





Undersea communication cables, which carry a significant share of global digital traffic, have acquired growing strategic value. At the same time, the Blue Economy is becoming a critical component of regional planning and economic development.





Higher education and scientific cooperation will also play an increasingly important role. Universities and research institutions can contribute through joint research projects, faculty exchanges, student mobility programs, research fellowships and collaborative academic initiatives.





The ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026-2030 provides a practical framework for expanding cooperation in education, science and technology, connectivity, environmental sustainability and people-to-people exchanges. Consequently, regional partnerships should be evaluated not only through defence agreements and naval exercises, but also through scientific collaboration, educational links and sustainable development efforts.





Ultimately, India requires its own strategic narrative for the Indo-Pacific. Much of the existing geopolitical vocabulary has originated in Western strategic and academic circles, often interpreting regional dynamics primarily through the lens of Washington's priorities and US-China rivalry.





While these perspectives remain important and deserve careful consideration, they cannot become the sole framework through which India understands the region. The key question is no longer whether the Indo-Pacific matters. Instead, it is what role India intends to play in shaping the emerging regional order.





India's ambitions must extend beyond simply responding to the actions of major powers. The country increasingly seeks to influence the strategic, economic and institutional architecture of the region.





As maritime, technological and economic competition intensifies, the Indo-Pacific will remain central to global affairs, and India's ability to shape its future will be a defining measure of its rise as a leading regional and global power.





Agencies







