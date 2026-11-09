



Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat has reached Muscat to take part in the 15th edition of the bilateral naval exercise Naseem Al Bahr 2026, marking another important step in the growing maritime partnership between India and Oman.





The four-day exercise began on 8 November and will continue until 11 November. It is designed to improve operational coordination, strengthen interoperability and enhance cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman.





Confirming the deployment, the Indian Navy stated: "INS Surat arrived at Muscat, Oman, on 08 Nov 26 to participate in the 15th edition of Naseem Al Bahr 2026, scheduled from 08–11 Nov 26. Building upon the momentum of the 13th edition of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee, the exercise aims to enhance operational synergy and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman."





The exercise reflects the steadily expanding defence relationship between the two countries, particularly in the maritime domain. India and Oman share a long-standing strategic partnership, with Oman occupying a key position along vital sea lanes in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf region.





The latest naval engagement follows the 8th edition of the India-Oman Navy Staff Talks, held in New Delhi from 27 to 28 October. The discussions were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), Indian Navy, and Commodore Ahmed Juma Salim Al Khatri, Director General of Operations and Plans, Royal Navy of Oman.





During the talks, both sides reviewed opportunities to deepen naval cooperation through greater operational engagements, enhanced training exchanges, information sharing and hydrographic collaboration. They also focused on improving interoperability and addressing common maritime security challenges across the region.





The Indian Navy noted: "Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman held the 8th edition of Staff Talks at New Delhi from 27–28 Oct 26. Co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC), and Cmde Ahmed Juma Salim Al Khatri, DG Ops & Plan, the talks focused on enhancing operational engagements, training, information sharing and hydrographic cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening interoperability and addressing shared maritime security challenges."





Earlier, the Indian Navy's three-mast sail training ship INS Sudarshini concluded a four-day port call at Salalah, Oman, from 14 to 17 October as part of its transoceanic deployment, Lokayan-2026.





The visit featured professional interactions and sporting engagements with the Royal Navy of Oman, helping to strengthen camaraderie and reinforce people-to-people ties between the two nations.





Naseem Al Bahr remains one of the key pillars of India-Oman naval cooperation and highlights the commitment of both countries to maintaining regional maritime security, strengthening naval readiness and expanding defence collaboration in the Indian Ocean region.





Agencies







