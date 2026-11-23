



Iran and the United States have issued sharply conflicting accounts over an alleged incident involving a US Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft in the Gulf region, with neither version independently verified.





Iran's Revolutionary Guards and state media claimed that the country's air defence network tracked, targeted and damaged a US F-16 on 20 November. According to the Iranian account, a missile was launched towards the aircraft, forcing the pilot to abandon the mission and make an emergency landing at a nearby airfield.





Iranian reports stated that the incident occurred on Friday evening, alleging that the fighter jet suffered sufficient damage to interrupt its operation. However, Iranian authorities did not provide independently verifiable evidence to support the claim or disclose the precise location where the aircraft allegedly landed.





The US military swiftly rejected the accusation.





In a strongly worded statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said: "Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, at all."





CENTCOM further stated that all US military fighter jets operating across the Middle East were "safe and accounted for", directly contradicting Tehran's version of events.





The dispute comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following months of regional conflict and military confrontations. The broader crisis has contributed to instability across the Middle East, disrupted key shipping routes and fuelled concerns in global energy markets.





Iran has previously claimed that its air defence systems successfully targeted or damaged US military aircraft during the conflict. Those assertions have consistently been denied by the US military.





At present, no independent evidence has emerged to confirm either Iran's allegation that an F-16 was struck and forced to land, or the US assertion that no such attack occurred. The competing claims therefore remain unverified.





Agencies







