



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its air-defence forces brought down 260 hostile aircraft during hostilities it says were initiated by the United States, while also capturing seven MQM-170 reconnaissance drones intact over the past one to two weeks.





The assertions were made by IRGC Aerospace Force spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi during a press briefing at Tehran's Sarcheshmeh Cultural Complex as part of Aerospace Week activities focused on Iran's military preparedness and indigenous defence capabilities.





According to Mohebbi, the recovery of seven intact reconnaissance drones demonstrated the effectiveness of Iran's air-defence network and its ability to detect, intercept and secure advanced surveillance platforms without destroying them.





He further claimed that Iran possesses additional military capabilities that would become evident in any future conflict, indicating that the IRGC Aerospace Force has continued to strengthen its operational readiness and technological base.





The spokesman did not provide independently verifiable evidence to support the reported figure of 260 aircraft allegedly intercepted during the conflict. The claims have not been independently verified.





A significant portion of the briefing centred on Iran's efforts to protect and sustain its military-industrial infrastructure. Mohebbi said missile and drone production facilities have increasingly been relocated underground to shield them from potential attacks and ensure manufacturing continuity during wartime.





He stated that missile and drone production continued even while facilities were under bombardment, describing Iran's manufacturing network as sufficiently adaptable to maintain output despite military pressure.





Mohebbi also highlighted Iran's network of underground missile complexes, which he said had been established using domestic engineering expertise and the country's geographical advantages. He noted that specialised military equipment would be showcased during Aerospace Week.





The IRGC spokesman outlined what he described as three key pillars underpinning the expansion of Iran's defence sector.





The first, he said, involved the development of indigenous scientific and technical expertise, allowing Iran to absorb and adapt foreign technologies through domestic research. According to Mohebbi, this evolution helped transform the country from a purchaser of foreign weaponry into a producer of advanced military systems.





The second pillar focused on converting scientific knowledge into large-scale industrial production. He said Iran now manufactures a broad range of defence equipment for domestic requirements and international markets.





Among the systems highlighted were the Arman missile, the 358 drone and the Khordad-3 air-defence system, which he cited as examples of Iran's expanding military manufacturing capabilities.





The third pillar, Mohebbi said, is self-reliance. He stressed that the IRGC Aerospace Force has prioritised reducing dependence on foreign suppliers by producing weapons, equipment and components using domestic knowledge and technical expertise.





Throughout the briefing, the IRGC portrayed underground production facilities, indigenous weapons development and air-defence operations as central elements of Iran's strategy to maintain military self-sufficiency, strengthen resilience against external pressure and preserve defence production during periods of conflict.





Retaining a key assertion from the briefing, Mohebbi stated that the capture of the drones and the performance of Iran's air-defence systems demonstrated the country's capabilities, while warning that "any future conflict would expose additional capabilities" developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force.





Agencies







