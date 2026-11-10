



A political party linked to Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has failed to secure a parliamentary seat in a by-election in Pakistan, with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) successfully retaining the constituency.





The by-election was held in the NA-77 constituency of Gujranwala district in Punjab, approximately 80 kilometres from Lahore. The vote was triggered by the death of sitting legislator Mehmood Bashir Virk.





According to results announced by Pakistan's Election Commission, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) candidate Muhammad Ibrahim Gujjar received more than 30,000 votes.





However, he was defeated by PML-N candidate Rashid Bashir Virk, who secured more than 43,000 votes and retained the seat for the governing party.





The election took place amid low voter turnout and controversy over the conduct of the poll.





In one village, residents reportedly boycotted the election entirely, while five female PML-N lawmakers were issued notices seeking explanations over alleged breaches of the election code of conduct.





Rejecting the result, the PMML accused the ruling party of widespread rigging and stated that it would not accept the outcome.





The PMML also contested Pakistan's 2024 general election but failed to win any seats, highlighting its limited electoral success despite attempts to establish a political presence.





Hafiz Saeed, founder of the banned terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa, was previously associated with the Milli Muslim League, another political outfit linked to his network.





The PMML later emerged as a separate political platform connected to Saeed and has been reported by observers to enjoy support from elements of Pakistan's establishment.





The result represents another electoral setback for groups associated with Saeed, whose political affiliates have repeatedly attempted to gain legitimacy through the ballot box but have so far been unable to secure representation in Pakistan's national parliament.





ANI







