



The MQ-9B SeaGuardian is the maritime variant of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft family. Derived from the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, the platform integrates specialised maritime sensors with a long-endurance airframe to deliver persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities across vast ocean areas.





Designed for both military and civil operators, it supports maritime domain awareness, search and rescue operations, disaster-response assessments, and vessel tracking, while an optional acoustic-surveillance package extends its reach beneath the ocean surface.





India has emerged as one of the program’s most significant operators. The Indian Navy first began operating two contractor-owned SeaGuardians on lease in 2020, gaining valuable experience in long-endurance maritime surveillance missions across the Indian Ocean Region. This operational exposure helped establish the aircraft as an important force multiplier for maritime security and monitoring activities.





A major milestone followed in October 2024 when India finalised the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B aircraft. The order comprises 15 SeaGuardians for the Indian Navy and 16 SkyGuardians for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, reflecting a tri-service approach to long-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Deliveries under the acquisition remained pending as of November 2026.





Further underlining confidence in the capability, India’s Ministry of Defence signed a separate 30-month lease agreement in August 2026 for an additional two SeaGuardian aircraft. The arrangement ensures continuity of operational experience while the armed forces prepare for the introduction of the larger fleet.





The SeaGuardian is optimised for persistent maritime operations and can be configured for maritime patrol, intelligence gathering, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, airborne mine countermeasures and search-and-rescue missions. Its ability to remain on station for extended periods enables commanders to maintain continuous awareness across strategically important sea lanes and maritime approaches.





The aircraft incorporates nine external hardpoints, consisting of eight wing stations and one centreline station. Together with an internal payload bay, these provide capacity for a broad range of mission equipment.





Depending on customer requirements and integration choices, the platform can carry Mk 54 lightweight torpedoes, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, precision-guided munitions and sonobuoy dispensing systems capable of deploying up to 40 A-size or 80 G-size sonobuoys.





A sophisticated sensor suite forms the foundation of the aircraft’s effectiveness. The standard maritime configuration can include a 360-degree maritime surveillance radar, high-definition electro-optical and infrared sensors, Automatic Identification System receivers and electronic support measures.





These systems enable operators to monitor vessel movements, identify contacts and maintain situational awareness across extensive maritime regions. Optional anti-submarine warfare packages allow the aircraft to detect and track underwater activity through networked sonobuoy operations.





Survivability and operational flexibility are enhanced through lightning protection systems, de-icing equipment and a Detect and Avoid capability that supports integration into civilian and NATO-controlled airspace. The platform was developed with airworthiness certification requirements in mind, distinguishing it from many earlier uncrewed aircraft types.





The SeaGuardian’s digital architecture enables beyond-line-of-sight operations through satellite communications while supporting Link 16 tactical networking, automatic take-off and landing functions, and sonobuoy management systems.





These capabilities allow the aircraft to operate seamlessly alongside crewed platforms such as the P-8I Poseidon and with naval surface combatants, creating a highly connected surveillance and reconnaissance network.





The aircraft employs a runway-operated configuration featuring a long-span wing, a V-tail arrangement and a rear-mounted pusher propeller. It measures 11.7 m in length, spans 24 m across its wings and is powered by a Honeywell TPE331-10 turboprop engine. The design incorporates a fatigue- and damage-tolerant airframe with a projected service life of 40,000 flight hours.





Performance figures place the SeaGuardian among the most capable aircraft in its class. The platform can exceed 40,000 ft in altitude, achieve speeds of up to 210 knots true airspeed, remain airborne for more than 30 hours and cover ranges exceeding 5,000 nautical miles, depending on mission configuration. Maximum external payload capacity is 2,155 kg, supplemented by an internal payload capability of 363 kg.





Mission equipment can vary according to customer requirements. In its baseline maritime-surveillance configuration, the aircraft combines maritime radar, electro-optical and infrared imaging systems, and Automatic Identification System receivers. Additional options include signals-intelligence packages, electronic support measures, airborne early-warning systems and communications-relay equipment.





Although the SeaGuardian is not supplied with standard armament, the broader MQ-9B acquisition approved for India included AGM-114R Hellfire missiles. However, the exact weapons configuration for the Indian Navy’s SeaGuardian fleet has not been publicly confirmed.





The platform traces its origins to the MQ-9B development effort, initially known as the Type-Certifiable Predator-B. The development aircraft first flew in November 2016, while the first production-representative SkyGuardian flew in March 2020. SeaGuardian emerged as the maritime adaptation of that baseline design, incorporating removable maritime mission systems while retaining the common MQ-9B airframe.





General Atomics subsequently demonstrated the aircraft’s maritime potential through open-water trials off Southern California and additional validation flights. Further demonstrations were conducted with European air forces, while later testing included sonobuoy-dispensing capabilities and advanced maritime surveillance missions.





The MQ-9B family has continued to evolve into several variants. SkyGuardian serves as the baseline intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform. SeaGuardian focuses on maritime operations. Protector RG Mk1 represents the United Kingdom’s national derivative now serving with the Royal Air Force. Canada’s CQ-9B Guardian is based on the SkyGuardian configuration, while an MQ-9B Short Take-Off and Landing variant remains under development. The family has also expanded into an Airborne Early Warning configuration developed jointly with Saab, adding radar-based airborne surveillance capabilities.





For India, the value of the MQ-9B programme extends well beyond maritime patrol. The Indian Navy gains persistent surveillance across the Indian Ocean Region, allowing earlier detection of suspicious vessels, submarines and emerging threats.





The Indian Army benefits from long-endurance border surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance over remote sectors. The Indian Air Force gains a powerful intelligence-gathering asset capable of supporting network-centric operations, strategic monitoring and joint-force coordination.





Together, the three services will be able to share real-time information, improve situational awareness and respond more quickly to evolving operational requirements across land, air and maritime domains.





The result is a versatile uncrewed aircraft system capable of combining endurance, advanced sensors, networking and multi-mission adaptability in a single platform, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and safeguard its strategic interests across a vast geographical area.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







