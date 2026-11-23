



Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first trip to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah Begins First Bilateral India Visit, Holds Talks With PM Modi





New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first trip to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister.





The visit underscores the importance Kathmandu places on its longstanding relationship with New Delhi and continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.





Upon arrival in the national capital, Shah was received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu during his stay.





Shah travelled with a high-level delegation that includes Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.





A key feature of the visit will be bilateral discussions between Shah and Modi, during which the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Nepal relations. The talks will also cover regional and global developments of mutual interest.





According to Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, delegation-level discussions are scheduled for Monday. These talks will address a broad range of shared priorities and will be followed by a joint press conference.





Prime Minister Modi is also expected to host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and the 34-member delegation accompanying him.





The two countries are expected to review progress across a range of cooperative initiatives while exploring new opportunities for partnership. Several completed projects in connectivity and energy are likely to be jointly inaugurated, while foundation stones for upcoming projects are also expected to be laid.





Economic cooperation is anticipated to feature prominently in the discussions, with both sides focusing on trade, transport links, investment and infrastructure development. The visit is also expected to see the exchange of memorandums of understanding covering sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.





In addition to official engagements, a Nepal-India Business Forum is scheduled to bring together business leaders and investors from both countries. The event is expected to promote investment opportunities in Nepal and encourage greater commercial collaboration.





India and Nepal maintain close and friendly relations characterised by deep historical, cultural and civilizational connections, as well as extensive people-to-people ties. The open border between the two countries and longstanding social and economic links continue to underpin the relationship.





Bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly in trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy cooperation, water resources and both physical and digital connectivity.





Describing the significance of the visit, India has highlighted that it reflects the importance attached to relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to assess the progress of their multifaceted partnership and advance cooperation across areas of shared interest.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that India and Nepal share close and friendly ties, “rooted in historical, cultural and civilizational links and strong people-to-people ties”.





The two-day visit is widely expected to reinforce bilateral cooperation and further strengthen one of South Asia’s most important neighbourly partnerships. foreign visit as Prime Minister.





The visit underscores the importance Kathmandu places on its longstanding relationship with New Delhi and continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.





Upon arrival in the national capital, Shah was received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu during his stay.





Shah travelled with a high-level delegation that includes Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.





A key feature of the visit will be bilateral discussions between Shah and Modi, during which the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Nepal relations. The talks will also cover regional and global developments of mutual interest.





According to Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, delegation-level discussions are scheduled for Monday. These talks will address a broad range of shared priorities and will be followed by a joint press conference.





Prime Minister Modi is also expected to host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and the 34-member delegation accompanying him.





The two countries are expected to review progress across a range of cooperative initiatives while exploring new opportunities for partnership. Several completed projects in connectivity and energy are likely to be jointly inaugurated, while foundation stones for upcoming projects are also expected to be laid.





Economic cooperation is anticipated to feature prominently in the discussions, with both sides focusing on trade, transport links, investment and infrastructure development. The visit is also expected to see the exchange of memorandums of understanding covering sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.





In addition to official engagements, a Nepal-India Business Forum is scheduled to bring together business leaders and investors from both countries. The event is expected to promote investment opportunities in Nepal and encourage greater commercial collaboration.





India and Nepal maintain close and friendly relations characterised by deep historical, cultural and civilizational connections, as well as extensive people-to-people ties. The open border between the two countries and longstanding social and economic links continue to underpin the relationship.





Bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly in trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy cooperation, water resources and both physical and digital connectivity.





Describing the significance of the visit, India has highlighted that it reflects the importance attached to relations with Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to assess the progress of their multifaceted partnership and advance cooperation across areas of shared interest.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that India and Nepal share close and friendly ties, “rooted in historical, cultural and civilizational links and strong people-to-people ties”.





The two-day visit is widely expected to reinforce bilateral cooperation and further strengthen one of South Asia’s most important neighbourly partnerships.





ANI







