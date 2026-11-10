The future of advanced propulsion technology has arrived with Prime Toolings introducing its state-of-the-art Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE) technology. Engineered specifically to advance next-generation propulsion capabilities, this breakthrough system is built through precision manufacturing, rigorous engineering, and continuous innovation.





Designed exclusively as a special version available for the Indian armed forces, this robust system carries the defining motto, "BUILT FOR DOOMS DAY..!!" The engine explores both air-breathing and non-air-breathing configurations to deliver exceptional operational versatility across diverse missile, aerospace, and defence platforms.





Prime Toolings has ensured extensive compatibility with a wide array of propellants. For gaseous fuels, the engine supports hydrogen, methane, propane, and butane. Liquid fuel options include standard kerosene, diesel, petrol, RP 1, liquid hydrogen, and liquid methane.





To support both air-breathing and space or high-altitude non-air-breathing missions, the system seamlessly interfaces with multiple oxidisers, including gaseous oxygen (GOX), liquid oxygen (LOX), and nitrous oxide. This versatile, high-efficiency detonation engine promises to significantly enhance power output and fuel efficiency for future high-speed military applications.





Agencies







